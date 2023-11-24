Cam Green's understudy ready to reconnect with idol in PM's XI clash

Lachlan Simpson spent his school years looking up to Cameron Green.
Growing up together in Perth, the ANU youngster quickly saw the all-rounder was a special talent.
Three years younger, Simpson did everything he could to observe Green during their time together at Scotch College.
In a week's time, the 21-year-old will reconnect with Green after being named 12th man for the upcoming Prime Minister's XI clash. ANU wicket keeper-batter Eric Bell will also spend the week with the team for the game against Pakistan at Manuka Oval.
For Simpson, it's a chance to catch up with an old friend and learn a few things in the process.
"He always had massive raps on him and was a humble guy," Simpson said of Green. "He didn't get too caught up in the noise, so he was always a great role model for me.
"To see [Green play Test cricket] actually happen, you see the pathway so clearly as a WA boy and the way he's done it is remarkable.
"I'm looking forward to catching up with him and learning from him as a fellow tall batsman. I'm sure he'll have some lessons from the last few years so hopefully I can pick his brain."
Simpson has had his sights on an elite cricket career since a young age, rapidly rising up the Perth pathway as a child.
A six-month stint at Felsted in Essex followed. The experience solidified the all-rounder's desire to pursue his sporting ambitions as he trained alongside England representatives Jordan Cox and Will Buttleman.
Like Green, Simpson is a tall, gangly all-rounder who is adept with both bat and ball. There is one key difference, however, the youngster a promising off-spinner.
He wasn't always a tweaker, only making the transition after stress fractures forced an indefinite break from pace bowling. Once Simpson's back had healed, he decided he liked spin bowling so much that he stuck with it.
Green isn't the only player the ANU all-rounder is hoping to learn off next month, Simpson eager to discuss the finer details of his craft with Test off-spinner Todd Murphy.
"I'd love to hear how they talk about how they bowl in different conditions, how they read batsmen and their plans," he said. "That's what takes you to the next level. It's a lot of technical things but picking their brains on plans, fields and conditions would be amazing."
Simpson and Bell have played a key role in ANU's impressive start to the season, the side sitting second ahead of Saturday's clash with Eastlake. The pair are hoping the rain holds off long enough to get a result.
Australian selectors have declared this year's Prime Minister's XI clash a genuine selection trial for Test spots.
David Warner's looming retirement has set up a three-way shootout between Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw for an opening slot.
The trio's presence in the PM's team is a major boost for Bell, who hopes to pick their brains and witness first-hand what it takes to play international cricket.
"Cam Green's a pretty big name and there's so many high-profile players in the group," Bell said. "It will be exciting to meet them and see how they do their thing.
"They will have stories to tell about how they've gone on their journey to where they are today so it will be cool to hear that from them."
Tuggeranong Valley v Western District at Chisholm Oval
ANU v Eastlake at ANU North Oval
Weston Creek Molonglo v Queanbeyan at Stirling Oval
Ginninderra v North Canberra Gungahlin at Kippax Oval
