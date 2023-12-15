Danielle Steele and Lee Child have new books on the shelves

Anderson, a journalist and subeditor, provides a guide to writing with more clarity and fearlessness for anyone with cause to communicate in written form (most of us), a passing interest in doing it better (some of us), and a disinterest in a book on said subject that is humourlessly preoccupied with rules (almost all of us). She has expanded on the tips she shares weekly with writers at Nine mastheads so that readers everywhere can learn about things that mangle sentences, why English needs conventions for clarity and why some things many believe to be correct or important are not - and much more besides.

