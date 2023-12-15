Danielle Steele and Lee Child have new books on the shelves

Danielle Steel. Pan Macmillan. $32.99.
In 1958, the Palace of Versailles is hosting a glamorous dusk-to-dawn ball, where a select group of debutantes will be presented to international society and royalty. And for four young women, all with something to prove, it is an event they will never forget. Amelia is the daughter of a hard-working single mother; Caroline is pursuing an affair with a movie star whose interest could be selfish rather than romantic; nuclear physics student Felicity attends to please her parents and step out of her sister's shadow; and Samantha's excitement is overshadowed by a tragedy that still haunts her. Lives will be changed.
Lee Child and Andrew Child. Penguin. $32.99.
Chicago. 1992. A hospital patient wakes to find two strangers by his bed. They show him a list of names and ask a simple but impossible question. Minutes later he falls to his death from his 12th-floor window. The Secretary of Defence calls for an inter-agency taskforce to investigate. Jack Reacher, recently demoted from Major, is assigned as the army's representative. If he gets a result, great. If not, he's a convenient fall guy. As he races to identify a cold-blooded killer and uncover a secret that stretches back 23 years, he must navigate around his new partners. This is the 28th Jack Reacher novel.
Karina May. Pan Macmillan. $34.95.
It's been six years since Rosie Royce's childhood sweetheart, Wes Preston, jumped on a plane and never looked back. An impulse move to the idyllic country town of Mudgee is the fresh start Rosie needs, as she trades in her high-pressure marketing career for a laidback gig in local radio. Her new job comes with a handsome but infuriating co-host, Dr Markus Abrahams, while a school reunion brings Wes back into her orbit. When Rosie's work whisks her to vibrant, chaotic India - well and truly out of her comfort zone - a world of possibility opens up.
Dirk Kurbjuweit (Translated by Imogen Taylor). Text. $32.99.
As the daughter of a well-regarded family, Emma Siegmund causes a scandal by marrying the revolutionary poet Georg Herwegh. Committed to the socialist cause, she becomes the only woman to join the armed troops that bring the revolution from France to Germany in 1848. But when Georg falls madly in love with Natalie, the wife of his comrade Alexander Herzen, Emma finds her ideals challenged, setting off a private battle of fidelity and betrayal. In this novel, Dirk Kurbjuweit tells the story of a woman who does not bow to the prejudices of her time.
Kristi Coulter. Pan Macmillan. $54.95.
What would you sacrifice for your career? All your free time? Your sense of self-worth? Your sanity? In 2006, Kristi Coulter left her cosy but dull job for a promising new position at the fast-growing Amazon.com, but she never expected the soul-crushing pressure that would come with it. She found challenge and excitement but also seven-day work weeks, lifeboat exercises, widespread burnout, and a culture driven largely by fear. But the chase, the visibility, and the stock options proved intoxicating, and so, for 12 years, she stayed - until she no longer recognised the face in the mirror or the mission she'd signed up for.
Charlotte Dallison. Affirm Press.$34.99.
Defy trends and unlock your personal style with this fashion guide that dives into the world of pre-loved clothing and inspires you to get creative on any budget. Learn all the insider tips and tricks from ex-vintage dealer, podcaster, writer and fashion aficionado Dallison, including how to hunt down true vintage and second-hand gems, build a budget that lets you maximise your buying power, hone your authentic style, shop for your size in vintage or create magic with good tailoring and care for your pre-loved pieces so they last (another) lifetime.
Kiera Lindsey. Allen & Unwin. $36.99.
This biography is subtitled "The ambitions of Adelaide Ironside, the first Australian artist to astonish the world" and tells the story of colonial painter Ironside, from her childhood on the shores of Sydney harbour to the leading artistic circles of Europe where she was celebrated as "the impersonation of genius". She was the granddaughter of a convict forger, and the first locally born female professional painter to leave the colonies to train abroad. She was mentored by John Ruskin, sold her work to the Prince of Wales and won accolades in Rome and London as well as Paris and Sydney. Yet today she is largely forgotten. The book reconstructs her life through archival work and imaginative reconstruction.
Joanne Anderson. Murdoch Press. $29.99.
Anderson, a journalist and subeditor, provides a guide to writing with more clarity and fearlessness for anyone with cause to communicate in written form (most of us), a passing interest in doing it better (some of us), and a disinterest in a book on said subject that is humourlessly preoccupied with rules (almost all of us). She has expanded on the tips she shares weekly with writers at Nine mastheads so that readers everywhere can learn about things that mangle sentences, why English needs conventions for clarity and why some things many believe to be correct or important are not - and much more besides.
