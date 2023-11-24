The Canberra Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Canberra

'Suit all of our customers': POP Canberra is opening from 7am during December

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 24 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POP Canberra's eye-popping store in Canberra. Picture supplied
POP Canberra's eye-popping store in Canberra. Picture supplied

What do you do when you're a retailer who gets harassed by a "busy working man" for not being open at 7am? You go ahead and open at 7am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help