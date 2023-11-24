Capital's top attractions honoured at tourism awards

The National Dinosaur Museum won best tourist attraction at the Canberra Region Tourism Awards on Friday night while the Lights on the Lake spectacular hosted by the National Capital Authority took out the festival and events category.
The awards were announced at the Hyatt Hotel Canberra in what is known as tourism's "night of nights" in the national capital.
The Multicultural Festival won the major festivals and events category.
The ecotourism winner was the National Arboretum. The Royal Australian Mint won the cultural tourism award.
Jamala Wildlife Lodge won the unique accommodation category.
The caravan and holidays parks award went to Alivio Tourist Park in O'Connor.
Individual tourism leaders were also recognised at the awards.
National Museum of Australia director Dr Mathew Trinca won the Outstanding Contribution by an Individual section. The museum's shop also won the tourism retail award.
The Young Achiever award was won by Malakai Yeomans from Doma Hotels.
The Canberra Region Resilience and Innovation Award went to photographer and gallery owner Scott Leggo.
Dorothy Barclay, director of Forrest Hotel and Apartments, won the inaugural Natasha Watson Women in Tourism Award.
New to entering the awards, GoBoat Australia won best tour and transport operators. It was also commended in the ecotourism and tourism retail and hire services categories.
The Canberra and Region Visitors Centre was the winner of the Visitor Information Services award.
Canberra Region Tourism Industry Council chief executive Dr Naomi Dale said the winners would represent Canberra at the Australian Tourism Awards in Darwin in March.
"A huge congratulations goes out to all our entrants this year," she said.
"It's been wonderful to have everyone gather to recognise excellence in tourism, particularly when capacity to write and commit to the process proved harder than previous years for many."
Other events and organisations that received commendations were Design Canberra Festival (major festivals and events), Marble and Grain (tourism restaurants and catering), Mercure Canberra (3-3.5 star accommodation), Deco Hotel Canberra (4-4.5 star accommodation) and Hyatt Hotel Canberra (5 star luxury accommodation).
