Buybacks are popular with the majority of Australian irrigators

Buybacks are popular with the majority of irrigators who still own some entitlement. It has to be remembered, irrigators do not need entitlement to irrigate, they can operate by buying allocation, and a responsible program, if not subjected to state government interference, could increase the value of entitlement. A resumption of a responsible buyback program could be worth billions of dollars to the plan, for example, as capital would flow into the district and investment and output would soar. Potentially a district could attract more water use than it has notionally lost, especially the major gravity districts, and their overall terms of trade could improve.