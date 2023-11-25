Population reduction holds the real key to carbon emissions control

I keep worrying that Australia is too focused on reducing our 1.3 per cent contribution to world carbon emissions. Sure, this is a complementary component of a global problem, but in itself it will not protect the Barrier Reef or prevent our intensive bushfire/flooding events.
The government's recent announcement that Australia is rejoining the Green Climate Fund that contributes to the undeveloped countries is good.
However the "modest amount" of $200 million over four years is far too little. My major concern is to address birth control, because of the future energy needs of a booming world population.
Existing birth control practices have reduced world population growth, but action to reduce this by another 1 billion by 2050 is urgently required and affordable.
We should direct some significant climate change endeavours in this direction.
I was one of your readers who was disappointed when The Canberra Times reduced the number of daily comic strips to only one.
But you have partly redeemed yourself in my eyes. By continuing to publish Amanda Vanstone's one-eyed, Liberal party newsletter column you have given me plenty of good laughs.
Who is "out of touch" with Australians? That would be the Liberal party whose policies have been roundly rejected in elections in multiple jurisdictions over the past few years.
Could we again have been misled by Peter Dutton and the Libs?
Now that would be a surprise, wouldn't it?
For the past week, however, since the High Court ruled as illegal the LNP legislation allowing for indefinite detention of stateless individuals, we've been told that the 84 on the list for possible release were all heinous criminals - murderers, rapists, paedophiles and the like.
We were told these people posed a grave threat to the Australian community. Turns out that may not be quite right. Not all 84 fit the Dutton narrative.
Human rights lawyer Alison Battisson has said that none of her 16 clients from that list were serious offenders. None were murderers and none was considered a threat to the Australian community.
Some had been sentenced for just a few months but were being held indefinitely because they failed the Liberals' character test. Nine of her 16 clients had arrived in Australia before they turned 10.
So what's the real story, Mr Dutton? Which page on the Trump playbook did this latest scare campaign come from?
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has confirmed that a "significant number" of the 93 asylum seekers released from detention have been "convicted of serious criminal offences" but declined to say how many. Yet all those released have had draconian limitations placed on them. Any breach, even of curfew, is a criminal offence with a mandatory sentence of one year and a maximum of five years' imprisonment.
Both the government and opposition were shameful in their rush to pass this legislation. It took a High Court decision to release refugees from indefinite detention. What a pyrrhic victory, when those in power so easily find other ways to demonise them.
Given that Australia is not on track to meet our climate targets, big investment that will expand renewable energy and storage by 32 gigawatts before 2030 is just the ticket.
Well done, Chris Bowen. Like a weight loss program, however, Labor's scheme needs to ensure that while pumping iron and beefing up renewables, it doesn't keep consuming Big Macs (gas) with coke (coal) on the side.
Excess weight won't vanish with an unhealthy diet.
Similarly, emissions won't drop while we keep indulging in the fossil fuel buffet. For the huge benefits of emissions reductions to be realised, we need to be all in on the healthy, clean, green pathway.
