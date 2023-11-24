Witnesses sought to alleged road rage incident

ACT Policing is seeking witnesses to an alleged road rage incident on the Tuggeranong Parkway.
About 8.30am on Monday, a grey Nissan X-Trail and a white Holden Commodore were travelling northbound on the Tuggeranong Parkway near the Glenloch Interchange, police said.
Police allege the Commodore caused the X-Trail to stop in the left-hand lane of the roadway, at which time the driver of the Commodore exited his vehicle and allegedly caused damage to the X-Trail.
The Commodore was allegedly seen driving in an erratic matter, swerving in and out of lanes, prior to the incident with the X-Trail.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the alleged incident, the lead-up, or anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference number 7598943.
Information can be provided anonymously.
