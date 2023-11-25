'Ill-informed': Demons boss defends club culture after off-field drama

Melbourne Demons president Kate Roffey has defended the club's culture amid a string of off-field incidents.
The team has been in the news for the wrong reasons in recent weeks, with speculation over Clayton Oliver's future swirling all season before Joel Smith tested positive to a banned substance.
There were also allegations of substance abuse by coach Simon Goodwin, which he has vehemently denied.
The incidents have raised questions over the environment within the club and the role Demons officials are playing in setting standards for players.
Roffey, however, said those criticising Melbourne have not seen the work staff are putting in behind the scenes to develop well-rounded men and women on and off the field.
"They all come from ill-informed places," Roffey said. "Internally at the club we know what we're about and the culture here.
"In Australia we tend to judge sport on whether or not you win the premiership. If you're in the NFL in the US if you have a winning season it means you won more games than you lost. It gives us a reminder that we've got to keep working hard and we've got more work to do.
"We ask [the players] to give up a lot as young people, it's not easy for them but we give them all the support we can and I'm tipping our men to bounce back next year."
Roffey, who was recently inducted into the University of Canberra Walk of Fame, acknowledged football clubs are high-pressure environments and players often live within a bubble that is removed from society.
The benefits of this can be seen through results on the field, with the Demons men securing a drought-breaking premiership in 2021. The side finished this season in fourth, however they were bumped from the finals in straight sets.
The Melbourne women have also enjoyed considerable success, winning the flag in 2022. Like the men, however, they were also eliminated from the finals with back-to-back losses and their campaign came to an end after last week's defeat to Geelong.
As president of the Demons, Roffey recognises she has a responsibility to set her players up for success in life after football.
The task isn't easy, but she's confident the club's track record speaks for itself.
"The men have been in a system since they're 13 years old that tells them what to eat, when to eat, when to train, so it's very structured," Roffey said.
"It's not surprising that when they finish their careers they are not as well skilled as we are to deal with things because they don't have those same life experiences because they've been in that system.
"That's where support outside the playing field comes in and we try to focus as much on that as we do on the field and as well as helping them be better players we try help them be better people."
Roffey was on the board when Paul Roos' started as Demons coach in 2014, the premiership winner the architect of the famous no d--khead policy at the Sydney Swans.
Roos took over amid a horror run for the Demons, the side winning just two games in 2013.
While he did not achieve immediate results, he laid the foundation for the flag that eventually came in 2021 and left a lasting impression on all at the club.
For Roffey, the key lesson was the importance of putting the right people in the right jobs to set everyone at the club up for success.
The background staff are incredibly important," she said. "Our administration support, our physios, they all work 24-7 and they're supporting the players all year.
"It's really important the structure around allows the players to be the best they can be on the field. I look at my commodity, I don't make Coca Cola, we try to win premierships. My tools of the trade are 100 20-30-year-old men and women.
"We try to teach them to be the best people they can be off the field and then hopefully that translates on the field. It's a full-time job, imagine having 100 children you're trying to guide down the path of life. It's not easy but it's such an extraordinary thing to be able to do."
