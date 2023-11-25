Pill testing, Red Frogs and mud: it's safety first at Spilt Milk

"Canberra's an awesome place," the lead singer of Aussie band Royel Otis says from Spilt Milk's main stage during an early afternoon time slot.
"F--- yeah, Canberra."
The local shoutout gets a large cheer before the band breaks into Sofa King.
The song's repeated singalong line, "you're so f---ing gorgeous", felt apt as thousands of people dressed in their best kits slowly filled Exhibition Park in Canberra on Saturday for the popular music festival.
Cowboy hats, gumboots, suits, band tees, monochrome, fluro, and more than one cow outfit made up the bopping and swaying crowd standing in an increasingly muddy mosh pit thanks to the rain.
But 2023 didn't just boast a lineup, including Post Malone, Ocean Alley, Lime Cordiale, Budjerah, Latto, Tkay Maidza and Dom Dolla, that drew people from hundreds of kilometres away.
Hidden away in a building for privacy and helmed by a team of people wearing "I support pill testing" T-shirts was Pill Testing Australia, back at a Canberra festival for the first time since 2019's Groovin the Moo.
The health-first service's return coincides with the recent decriminalisation of small quantities of illicit drugs in the ACT.
The territory government pill testing site at the City Community Health Centre, CANtest, also extended its opening hours over the weekend, operating between 10am and 1pm on Saturday.
On hand at Spilt Milk making sure crowds could "have a good time and be able to get home again" were the roaming Red Frogs, who have handed out lollies and checked up on festivalgoers for 26 years.
"Red Frogs is all about minimising harm amongst young people, because we understand the culture they're in is very much driven by drugs and alcohol," Red Frogs Australia's Rebekah Gilchrist said.
"We're there so there's a positive peer present to make sure they're partying safely."
After kicking off its 2023 run in Canberra, the touring music festival will head to the Gold Coast.
