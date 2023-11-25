'Want to watch you burn': stalker sent 1000 threatening texts to ex

A stalker pointed a hunting knife at his ex-partner while threatening to kill her and sent a barrage of almost 1000 text messages to the woman, who at one stage hid in her roof terrified.
"You are done I want to watch you burn now," Brad Jewell messaged the woman.
Jewell's possessive and violent behavior landed him behind bars after a campaign which left the victim fearful she would die.
In ACT Supreme Court judgment published on Friday, Justice Verity McWilliam sentenced Jewell to almost seven-and-a-half years' jail with a three-year-and-nine-month non-parole period.
The 43-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated threat to kill, stalking and contravening a family violence order.
Jewell started stalking and threatening to kill his ex-partner after they broke up earlier this year.
"In the few months before they broke up, the offender had become very possessive of, and paranoid about, the victim," Justice McWilliam said.
In March alone, Jewell made 138 phone calls, sent 950 text messages and visited the victim's house 10 times.
More than 300 of those messages were sent on one day alone.
The text messages included, "arrived at house now I'm going to f---ing lose it", and, "I've been asking to see you for f---ing days now and I'm not going to stop".
On March 6, about midnight, Jewell went to the victim's house and banged on the back door.
While holding a large hunting knife, he said: "Let me in or I'll kick the f---ing doors in."
The victim let him in, remembering a previous incident when Jewell smashed through the front glass door of her house.
Jewell then grabbed the victim, pointed the knife at her and stated he was going to kill her.
"She was terrified and prepared herself to die," Justice McWilliam said.
He attempted to force the knife into the victim's hand and said he wanted her to kill him.
Jewell eventually left but continued to message the victim saying: "I'm coming now bitch, I'm coming for you."
One evening he was captured at the home on CCTV and sent the following text: "You left the laundry sliding door open, I'll close it for you."
As a result the terrified victim hid in the roof.
The next day Jewell sent a barrage of 228 text messages. All of them read: "You better have me killed."
The victim moved to emergency housing but Jewell continued sending texts and showing up at the home.
"Not that you care but I'm letting you know I'm reactivating my tinder account," he messaged.
Justice McWilliam stated given the seriousness of the crimes, Jewell "was clearly in no fit state to embark upon a new relationship and yet one of his final messages ... refers to him reactivating his Tinder account".
Jewell will be eligible for release in December 2026.
