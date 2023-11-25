Afternoon severe thunderstorm warning issued for the ACT

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the ACT, with thousands of people attending a Canberra music festival set to be drenched.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 4.20pm, forecasting "large hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds" for Saturday afternoon.
The incoming weather will be felt by many, not least the large crowds attending Spilt Milk festival at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning said.
Affected areas could include Canberra, Cooma, Yass and others.
The next warning is due to be issued by 7.20pm.
"If severe thunderstorms develop in Canberra and Queanbeyan, a more detailed severe thunderstorm warning will be issued to people in this area," the Bureau said.
