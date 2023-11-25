Sunday Space: remembering two true giants of space exploration

Recently, two pioneers of the US space program - Apollo astronauts Frank Borman and Ken Mattingly passed away.
They were part of two of the most famous and difficult missions - neither of which were Apollo 11.
Frank Borman went into space twice. First, he flew on Gemini 7 with Jim Lovell and spent 14 days in space, performing the first rendezvous with another capsule.
He went up a second time, as commander of Apollo 8 with Jim Lovell again, and William Anders. Apollo 8 was a monumental mission - it was the first to send humans around the moon.
It was the first time humans saw and photographed the far side of the moon, as well as captured Earthrise - seeing Earth rise above the surface of the moon.
It was also the riskiest space mission up to that point.
The precision and accuracy required in order to go into orbit around the moon, and then come out so they could return to Earth, was immense.
The calculations of the trajectory, angles and speed had to be exact. If anything was wrong, they could have sailed off into space. All the while, everything from a technical standpoint had to work flawless. And they had to do it without communication to Earth.
When going around the moon, the moon blocks the line of sight to Earth and astronauts are not able to communicate with Earth. They had to know how to navigate without computers and by themselves in case something went wrong.
The Honeysuckle Creek Tracking station outside Canberra was tasked with supporting the mission, including during the risky maneuver around the moon.
Frank passed away aged 95.
The week before, astronaut Ken Mattingly passed away, aged 87. Ken was also involved in Apollo 8 as the support crew at mission control. He later piloted the Apollo 16 mission and walked on the moon.
After the Apollo program, he went into space twice more on two Space Shuttle missions.
He was also part of the Apollo 13 mission, as made famous by the movie.
Mattingly was originally scheduled to fly on Apollo 13 with Jim Lovell and Fred Haise, but he was exposed to the German measles (rubella).
It was decided he shouldn't fly in case he became sick in space - and would then also make the other crew sick.
Instead, he was replaced by Jack Swigert and Mattingly was on the ground at mission control as the support crew, and his intricate knowledge of the mission and spacecraft helped in rescuing the Apollo 13 crew during the mission.
Early in the mission, about 300,000km from Earth, one of Apollo 13's oxygen tanks exploded, damaging the air, electricity and water systems.
They were able to survive by moving into the lunar lander which acted as a lifeboat, and jettisoning themselves from the main command module.
Mattingly, along with engineers on the ground, tested and worked through the potential fixes during this whole process to make sure it would work before the crew implemented it.
Mattingly was an absolutely instrumental figure in the success of NASA's most successful failure.
Frank Borman and Ken Mattingly were true pioneers in space exploration.
