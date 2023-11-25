'Surreal' and emotional win delivers much-needed funds for cancer patients

If there were any doubts about what the Canberra Community Chest means to the charities involved, they were quickly put to bed on Saturday afternoon.
The scenes at Thoroughbred Park as Super Helpful stormed to victory highlighted how valuable it was to be involved in the inaugural edition of the new feature race.
The Barbara Joseph, Paul and Matt Jones-trained horse secured $25,000 for cancer charity Rise Above. The ACT-based organisation has been supporting cancer patients and their families in the region since 1986 and Saturday's win will enable the charity to support 10 more families for the next year and provide patients with access to more social gatherings.
Super Helpful edged out Superazi, who ran on behalf of Kristy Giteau's Win The Day, with Peace Officer in third, representing Good Omen Goodeze.
Rise Above chief executive Wayne Simpson said it was hard to describe what this victory means for the charity.
"My patient services manager rang me after the race and couldn't talk, she was just crying," he said.
"It's a bit surreal. It's a great concept and the fact we were selected as the people's choice and ended up winning it is surreal. Everyone involved in the organisation is true to the purpose of the charity. We want to make the journey easier for cancer patients."
Thoroughbred Park also celebrated former Kosciuszko winner Handle The Truth prior to the race, the event marking the gelding's final start of an illustrious career.
The veteran led the field out on to the track and while there was no fairytale farewell, Handle The Truth fading late to finish eighth, he will retire a healthy horse ready for the next phase of his life.
Canberra Race Club chief executive Darren Pearce hailed the race a big success, with a talent-laden field lining up for the inaugural running of the $250,000 feature.
The 12 community organisations shared in $50,000 in prize money and received considerable promotion throughout the past week. Charities to share in the funds included the Ricky Stuart Foundation and Lifeline Canberra.
Pearce has made a concerted effort to ensure his organisation is respected within the wider ACT community and said placing the region at the centre of all decisions played a key role in achieving this.
"We want to be seen as a force for good in the region," Pearce said. "We want to support our community. You can't begin to be successful in Canberra if you're not seen to be part of the community and supporting the community.
"The charities on board this year taught us a lot about the immense support they need to do their job, to provide care and support for the community. We're more determined than ever after hearing their stories to double down on our efforts to make this a spring feature we continue to grow in the future."
While Saturday's race was a success from a racing perspective, the turf club faced plenty of challenges away from the track.
The weather threatened to play havoc with the day and Spilt Milk had a negative impact on crowds. The music festival also made travelling to and from the racecourse logistically challenging, with thousands descending on EPIC across the road for the concert.
While a clash was unavoidable this year, Pearce said he will work closely with the festival's organisers to ensure both events find clear air next year.
"We've had some complications with the weather and Spilt Milk being the big event in town on the day," he said.
"I'm sure we'll get the scheduling right next year and avoid a clash. That will allow the other part of the equation, the crowds, to be there and it will all come together."
