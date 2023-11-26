National security, cost-of-living on cards for sitting week showdown

National security and cost-of-living will dominate discussion in Parliament this week, as the Coalition tries to land its final blows against the Albanese government in the last sitting week of the year for both houses.
ACM, publisher of this masthead, understands the opposition will take the government to task over last week's reports that a boatload of 12 people arrived "undetected" in remote Western Australia, arguing the Labor government has fallen asleep on national security.
This comes against the backdrop of the High Court's recent decision over indefinite detention that left the government scrambling to deal with the news dozens of people - including those with criminal convictions - would be released from immigration detention.
The government will on Monday announce $255 million to boost the Australian Border Force and federal police to ensure community safety following the High Court's ruling.
The Coalition is also gearing up for a final showdown over the cost-of-living crisis; an issue it has, in recent months, tried to blame on a government they argue was distracted by the Voice to Parliament.
Leader of the House Tony Burke, pre-empting the bloodbath ahead this week, on Sunday said the Opposition Leader "has nothing positive to offer the country", and "purposefully divides people when we need to come together".
"Shouting isn't a solution. Aggression and obstruction doesn't help our country, it hurts our country," he said.
Legislation to expand paid parental leave, crack down on the tobacco industry, and strip terrorism offenders of Australian citizenship are all set to be considered in the lower house.
The government will also introduce legislation to implement the recommendations of the Reserve Bank of Australia Review released in April, which include repealing the treasurer's power to overrule its monetary policy decisions.
The proposed changes would also establish a corporate governance board, consisting of the governor, deputy governor, chief operating officer and six external members appointed by the treasurer.
Over in the upper house, senators will debate Labor's proposed amendments to the controversial Murray-Darling Basin plan, which outlines the amount of water that can be taken from the basin each year.
The changes would push back the deadline on returning 450 gigalitres of additional water to the environment from June 2024 to December 2027 - a plan that has been criticised by the Greens.
Meanwhile, members of the crossbench are outraged over the government's decision to bundle together two sets of reforms - tighter regulation of consultants, and changes to the petroleum resource rent tax - into a single piece of legislation.
Independent member for Warringah, Zali Steggall, described the move to this masthead as "a classic sneaky wedge".
Most of the crossbench look set to support the government's consultancy changes. But the minor party and teal independents have criticised Labor's proposed PRRT reforms - which would limit the proportion of taxable income from offshore oil and gas projects that can be offset by deductions to 90 per cent - as inadequate.
There is a chance this week could also see the Joint Standing Committee into Electoral Matters deliver its final report into the 2022 federal election, and possibly weigh in on whether the government should boost the number of ACT federal Senate spots.
Senator David Pocock has been pushing for greater territory representation and made submissions as part of the official election inquiry.
The interim report from the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters was tabled in June, but at that stage hadn't yet considered the issue of territory representation.
