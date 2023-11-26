The Canberra Times
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Analysis

National security, cost-of-living on cards for sitting week showdown

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
November 26 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

National security and cost-of-living will dominate discussion in Parliament this week, as the Coalition tries to land its final blows against the Albanese government in the last sitting week of the year for both houses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.