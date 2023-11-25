The Attorney who chooses his battles, too rarely

What we are to have instead of reform is a tidy-up of secrecy laws, to make them more effective. Not more liberal. Not to serve any purpose of exposing government action to criticism or review, or to make officials accountable for their actions. AGs may serve, in a strange way, the government of the day, but in this century have become committed to various permanent agendas. Under recent previous attorneys-general, for example, anonymous committees of advice warned heavily about the risks of a National Anti-Corruption Commission. Under Dreyfus, a working model was produced, with some input from AGs, but, hello, Dreyfus and the Prime Minister decided, of their own initiative, to hobble it by making it act in secret. They had made a promise about open hearings and had the numbers to get that through the Senate, but Dreyfus, for his own unsatisfactory reasons, decided that doing what he promised might be going too far.