Capitals fall agonisingly short of a major WNBL upset against leaders

If you are a Canberra Capitals fan looking for a glimmer of hope, this might be it.
The Capitals have fallen agonisingly short of a seismic upset in an 87-81 overtime loss to the league-leading Melbourne Boomers in Traralgon on Sunday.
Canberra is still chasing its first win of the season and was already staring down the barrel of a daunting task against the unbeaten Boomers - and things only got tougher when Gemma Potter and Alex Bunton were ruled out before tip-off.
Potter is nursing a knee injury - enough to send shivers down the spine given the 21-year-old's luckless run with major knee injuries - but Capitals officials are confident the issue is nothing serious.
Bunton was ruled out with an ankle injury, leaving a major hole for an already undersized Capitals outfit against the league leaders with coach Kristen Veal using an eight-player rotation against the league's benchmark team.
Conventional wisdom suggests they shouldn't have gone close, yet the Capitals took a lead into the first break and trailed 39-38 at half-time, with Alex Sharp posting 12 points in the opening half to spark hopes of an upset.
Canberra went into the fourth quarter trailing by just three points and daring to dream of a breakthrough victory.
Standing in their way was Boomers star Naz Hillmon, who had posted 25 points heading into the last quarter and had proven virtually impossible to stop on her way to a game-high 33 points.
Sharp had a chance to put Canberra ahead in the dying seconds but her shot went awry, sending the game into overtime after finishing at 76-76.
The Boomers hit the front early in overtime and would not relinquish the lead, escaping with a narrow victory against a Canberra team still chasing their first win of the season.
Jade Melbourne finished with a team high 24 points, while Sharp and Alex Fowler added 20 apiece in massive shifts that saw the latter pair both play more than 40 minutes.
