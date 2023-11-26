The Canberra Times
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'A laugh-a-minute': veterans set unique record with plenty of fun along the way

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 26 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Weston Creek Molonglo veterans John Rogers and Rob Trickett have created a piece of history in Saturday's victory over Queanbeyan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.