'A laugh-a-minute': veterans set unique record with plenty of fun along the way

Weston Creek Molonglo veterans John Rogers and Rob Trickett have created a piece of history in Saturday's victory over Queanbeyan.
According to stats compiled by Adam Morehouse, the duo have now scored the most runs by a pair playing in the same team in the Cricket ACT first grade competition, an impressive 10,287 runs.
The record is a testament to both the pair's prolific run scoring and their consistency over an extended period.
Rogers was shocked to be informed of the record but was proud to reach the milestone with a close friend.
"It sounds like a niche stat but I will take it," he said. "I've played with Rob for a long time, he's a fantastic teammate and we've had a lot of success together so it's nice."
The pair have known each other since Trickett was 13, when he started playing with John's younger brother Tom.
Trickett recognised early on the Rogers brothers were on track for special careers. John played Sheffield Shield for Tasmania and Western Australia while Tom currently plays in the Big Bash with the Melbourne Renegades.
It was upon John's return to Canberra that his relationship with Trickett flourished, the pair forming a close bond at Weston Creek Molonglo throughout the past decade and leading the club to multiple titles.
"When John came back I was on the fringes of first grade," Trickett said. "Watching him bat, seeing how he went about it, everyone learnt a lot. To still have him playing is cool.
"The thing that stands out to me is the way he's selfless, he gives everybody else an opportunity to have a bat and a chance to improve."
While the premierships are highlights, the lighter moments keep spirits high throughout a long cricket season.
And when you spend as much time together as these guys do, there are plenty of memorable stories.
"It's a laugh-a-minute playing with Rob," Rogers said. "He's done some really dumb stuff but in between that, what he's done and contributed to the team has been fantastic.
"He gets on really well with the younger boys and looks after them. They look up to him, god knows why, but they do and I appreciate how he's mentored them."
ANU 3-167 bt Eastlake 8-203 (DLS)
Weston Creek Molonglo 8-235 bt Queanbeyan 133
North Canberra Gungahlin 2-195 bt Ginninderra 8-231 (DLS)
Tuggeranong v Western District Abandoned
