'Our most pressing issue': Hockey ACT pitches for investment in upgrades

A Lyneham Hockey Centre makeover could cost almost $2 million as Hockey ACT calls for ACT government investment in a venue which hosts "10,000 people per week".
The Canberra venue was at the centre of the Australian hockey universe over the weekend with the Hockey One finals series being played in Lyneham by the country's best players.
Hockey ACT chief executive Rob Sheekey is already targeting government investment to deliver more Hockey One finals and international games in years to come.
But those plans hinge on delivering pitch upgrades at the Lyneham Hockey Centre, which Sheekey says now transcends an ordinary hockey venue.
"That's probably our most pressing issue at the moment. Our facility hasn't had any major upgrades for going on very close to 10 years. The synthetic needs to be replaced under a 10-year cycle," Sheekey said.
"The Carter Field and the Watt Field both need to be replaced next year. That cost is expected to be anywhere between $1 million and $1.8 million for those two pitches alone, to get them up to international standard again.
"A big part of what we need through with the government is for Carter Field to remain an international standard. We've lost our international ranking now. We would need to put some additional work in to retain it at an international standard.
"We're working through that with government now as to what their appetite is and what they can do. They have invested in new LED lighting systems for three of our pitches, so that's a really good start for us.
"It's nice to have those major events but the reality of this facility is its hosting 10,000 people per week across all sports. It's a home for hockey, volleyball, Urban Rec, AFL is here, Capital Football run wheelchair football through this facility, wheelchair facility play out of this facility as well.
"We need to keep it up to grade so those 10,000 people a week who are coming out here are having the best experience possible."
Sheekey is adamant major hockey events are "a relatively small investment for the economic return for the city" after crowds at Chill games soared beyond 2000 this season.
"It's just great to have some content here. It's been a long time since we have hosted anything as significant as this weekend," Sheekey said.
"We've got the indoor championships in January, but once again Hockey ACT are hosting those without any government assistance.
"Hopefully moving forward, with the support of the ACT government, we'll be able to host more Hockey One finals in the future or start bringing some international content back to Canberra."
