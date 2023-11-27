'This is urgent': Govt told to act quickly and boost number of ACT senators

Katy Gallagher and David Pocock could soon not be the only ACT Senate representatives.
A federal parliamentary committee has recommended the ACT and Northern Territory get an extra two senators each, while also pushing for an inquiry into possibly increasing the number of House seats to 200.
The territories currently have two Senate seats each, and this recommendation would double it to four each. There was no recommendation to change the current three-year terms for territory senators.
The recommendation, which addresses four decades of significant population changes in the territories, is one of 21 new recommendations in the final report of the inquiry into the 2022 federal election by the joint standing committee on electoral matters.
Fifteen recommendations regarding largely donation and political advertising reform were in the interim report published in June.
The committee, chaired by Labor MP Kate Thwaites, said the principle of "one vote, one value" applies to the House, and the Senate is a states' house and house of review whose composition differs from the lower house through different voting methods.
"Our electoral system is strong, but our democracy is too important to be complacent. The committee heard clear evidence of the need for reform," she said in a statement.
The committee also specifically pointed to the issue of territory rights.
"The Federal Parliament's ability to over-rule territory legislation further highlights the need for the two territories to be appropriately represented in the Parliament," the final report stated.
The Liberal Party opposed the increase, saying the ACT currently has more senators per capita than three states. It said the number of senators from NSW would need to rise to 24 if that state were to have the same number of senators per capita.
The Coalition also said, in a dissenting report, that the government had no mandate to increase the size of the Parliament and it should not happen in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.
Senator Pocock welcomed the call to move to four ACT senators, but would like a formula for increasing territory representation legislated so "we don't have to keep having this debate".
Such a doubling of seats to four would reduce the quota for election to 25 per cent, something the independent senator regards as "really strange" for the Coalition to oppose given it does not have a Senate representative in the ACT.
With four available seats and with the assumption that Senator Gallagher and Senator Pocock would run again, it is likely that Labor, the Liberals and the independent would take three of the seats with Labor and the Greens fighting it out for the fourth.
"By having four, you ensure that there is a Liberal representative in here," Senator Pocock told reporters in Canberra. "Obviously, I'd love to see more independents who aren't tied to the party line that has forgotten Canberra for a long time. With them not supporting it, this is our offer as a crossbench to the government."
"You say you want consensus? Well you can get that in both houses with the crossbench. That's how democracy works."
Senator Pocock said the government's timeline for the recommended electoral changes is unclear.
"Now, we've questioned them in the past and they've just pointed to this. So I'm sure they'll now point to the response, but at some point they're going to have to give us a timeline on legislation. I think this is urgent," he said.
Committee member and independent MP for Curtin, Kate Chaney also urged the government to work constructively with the crossbench and the Greens.
"There's a federal election coming up probably, well, it could be as late as May 2025, or it could be earlier. We need to have a response to this so that any new electoral reform package can be put in place and time for all the relevant stakeholders to make plans to implement it," she said.
The Labor-majority committee also recommends the Albanese government consider inquiring into increasing the size of the House of Representatives to reduce malapportionment and improve the ratio of electors to MPs. The report notes that, for the first time since Federation, every state and territory could have the number of MPs "which its population entitles it to".
The committee noted that a separate inquiry is needed as the evidence it received demonstrated the complexity of the issues involved, but the report said a "significant" increase to "something like 200 MPs" may be needed.
As well, the committee recommends that the Electoral Act is amended to allow on-the-day enrolment for federal elections and referendums.
As there were no territories at the time of Federation, adding extra territory senators would not require constitutional change and can happen through legislative change.
It comes after the last Liberal senator for the ACT, Zed Seselja, lost the preselection battle on Sunday for a casual Senate vacancy in NSW. Mr Seselja lost his seat in the May 2022 election to Senator Pocock, the now independent representative for the ACT.
The historic recommendation for the territories comes after Labor committed at the party's national conference in August to boosting the number of Senate seats in the territories, as well as promising to respect the jurisdictions' autonomy. It did not set a specific number of extra senators.
"Anything less than four senators would be totally unfair for voters in the ACT who have been under-represented for too long," said the CFMEU's ACT and national secretary Zach Smith, who proposed the Labor platform change with NT Attorney-General Chansey Paech.
"Australia hasn't changed its number of senators since 1983 when the population was 15 million. Given we're now a nation of more than 26 million people it's time we updated our parliament."
In October, Special Minister of State Don Farrell warned that just because it has become part of Labor's national policy platform does not mean it will "immediately" happen.
