The 23-inning scoreless stretch crippling Canberra Cavalry

The Canberra Cavalry is desperate to maintain contact with the top of the Australian Baseball League ladder after slumping to a third-straight defeat on Sunday.
The side fell to a convincing 10-0 loss to the Melbourne Aces at Narrabundah Ballpark, the visitors claiming the series 3-1 and climbing to second in the standings in the process.
The Aces burst out of the gates on Sunday, scoring four runs in the first inning to jump out to a 4-0 lead.
Manager Jon Deeble rotated through his pitchers to ensure the hosts were never comfortable at the plate, using seven arms throughout the contest.
George Callil put the game to bed with a pair of home runs in the sixth and eighth innings, respectively, with Robbie Glendinning making it 10-0 with a two-run homer in the ninth.
Canberra starting pitcher Won-Bin Hong was pulled in the third inning after allowing six runs on six hits and three walks.
Sunday's loss continued a challenging start to the season for the Cavalry, the side slumping to 2-6 after two rounds.
Last week's series against the Sydney Blue Sox was a missed opportunity, with Canberra losing Sunday's match in extra innings.
This week they were shut out by the Melbourne pitching staff and struggled to generate any offence.
Former Cavalry pitcher Steve Kent allowed just one hit in five flawless innings for the Aces in Saturday's 3-0 victory, while the visitors also prevailed 7-1 on Friday night.
The hosts were outscored 20-1 throughout the three losses and they have not scored since the second inning of Friday's match, a span of 23 innings.
The defeats came after the Cavalry blasted its opponents off the park on Thursday night, prevailing 10-2.
Canberra currently sits last on the ABL standings after two rounds, however, with four out of the six teams qualifying for the playoffs, it is too early to write off their Claxton Shield hopes.
Cavalry will host the Perth Heat next weekend and the series shapes as a crucial opportunity to remain in contact with the competition leaders.
The Heat has also struggled early in the season and are currently second last on the ladder.
A dominant Canberra series would allow the group to join a congested middle tier of the standings, alongside the Blue Sox and Brisbane Bandits. Another poor performance, however, would blow the gap wide open and put the side in dangerous territory at an early stage of the season.
Despite the disappointing start to the campaign, there have been some promising signs, centre-fielder Andrew Moritz generating five hits throughout the weekend and scoring two runs.
The American is a product of the Atlanta Braves minor league system and has thrived since arriving in Canberra.
Moritz started the weekend as the lead-off hitter, however, manager Keith Ward moved him to second in the order in a bid to stimulate more offense.
Korean shortstop Min Park secured a hit at the top of the order, however, there was precious little support as the side struggled against the Aces pitching staff.
With Moritz in form, the challenge now is for the remainder of the team to find its groove and ensure the ABL season doesn't slip away before Christmas.
