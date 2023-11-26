The Canberra Times
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Immigration ruling sees policing, Border Force funding boost

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
November 26 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government will spend $255 million on tightening immigration controls as part of its response to the High Court's decision to overturn indefinite immigration detention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.