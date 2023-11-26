Immigration ruling sees policing, Border Force funding boost

The Albanese government will spend $255 million on tightening immigration controls as part of its response to the High Court's decision to overturn indefinite immigration detention.
The funding, announced on Sunday evening, will be split between the Australian Border Force, Australian Federal Police and the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.
The border force will receive the largest share, with $150 million to be spent on additional staff, including compliance and investigations officers, as well as removal and surveillance officers.
It is understood the increase to compliance and investigations officers will be significant, but the government has not released the figures.
Federal police will receive $88 million for regional response teams and investigations into breaches of visa conditions which constitute criminal offences.
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions will be given a $17 million portion, to increase its capacity to prosecute those who breach their visa conditions.
"We have only one priority and that is protecting the safety of the community within the limits of the law," Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said in a statement.
"This funding will ensure that our agencies are able to dedicate the time and resources that will be required to manage this cohort into the future," she said.
"We will continue to work with law enforcement and immigration agencies to make sure they have the resources they need to do this difficult work."
The funding was announced following a decision by the High Court which forced the government to release more than 80 people indefinite immigration detention into the community, some of whom had been convicted of crimes and served their prison sentences before being detained.
In response, the government rushed through legislation increasing oversight of non-citizens released from detention, including, requirements to wear electronic monitoring devices and adhere to curfews in some cases.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has criticised the government for their response to the High Court ruling, claiming there was "no preparedness or preparation for the likely outcome".
He called the amendments to the Migration Act and the Migration Regulations, "a weak bill" because it was rushed through.
The Coalition supported the legislation after proposing their own amendments.
"Our team provided some capacity and support to improve a bad bill, but that mistake can't be repeated by the Prime Minister because Australians deserve better than that," Mr Dutton said on Saturday.
