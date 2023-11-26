The Canberra Times
Monday, 27 November 2023
Former Socceroos and England coach Terry Venables dies

By Glenn Moore
Updated November 27 2023 - 4:09pm, first published November 26 2023 - 11:44pm
Former England soccer coach Terry Venables, seen coaching Australia in 1997, has died aged 80. (AP PHOTO)
Former Australia, England, Barcelona and Tottenham soccer coach Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.

