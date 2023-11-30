Jack Heath and Liz Hayes present their latest literary offerings

Deadline December 15: The Hawkeye Publishing Manuscript Development Prize 2024 for a non-fiction or fiction book has a $2500 winner's package. See: hawkeyebooks.com.au.
Deadline January 22, 2024: The ABR Calibre Prize seeks essays of between 2000 and 5000 words on any subject. It is open to essays of all kinds: personal or political, literary or speculative, traditional or experimental. See: australianbookreview.com.au.
Deadline January 27, 2024: The Local Word Writing Prize, open to over-16s in Australia, is for an "entry of up to 3000 words from emerging and established writers in creative nonfiction". (Fiction also accepted.) See: grlc.vic.gov.au.
December 4: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Liz Hayes, TV journalist and reporter on 60 Minutes, and former co-host of Today, will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on her memoir I'm Liz Hayes. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
December 4: At 6.15pm at Verity Lane Market, Chris Hammer will interview Jack Heath about his new crime novel, Kill Your Husbands. Free registrations: jackheathwriter.com/events.
December 4: At 7pm at Smith's Alternative, Geoff's Poetry at Smiths features Ross Donlon (Castlemaine) and Harry Laing (Braidwood). See: smithsalternative.com.
December 5: At 6pm at Muse will be the launch of A Year of Consequence - The Conversation Yearbook - where Michelle Grattan and Peter Martin with facilitator Caroline Fisher will discuss some of the issues of the year. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
December 6: At 6pm at Paperchain Manuka is an author event for Sandy Weir's book, Other People's Homes: Suburban Kerb Appeal. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723
December 9: At the Book Cow at 10.30am will be the launch of Plume: Christmas Elf by Tania McCartney. See: bookcow.com.au.
December 8: At the Barton Tennis Club at 6.30pm, the Book Cow will host the launch of Love and Other Scores by Abra Pressler. See: bookcow.com.au.
