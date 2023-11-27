Raiders coaching changes: Maguire's new role, Giteau's promotion

The man tasked with preparing the Canberra Raiders' next generation will join Ricky Stuart's NRL coaching staff as the club prepares to invest in its rising stars.
Justin Giteau is set to join the Raiders' NRL coaching staff for the 2024 campaign, filling the void left by NSW Blues-bound mentor Michael Maguire. Maguire is set to stay with the Raiders, but in a consultant capacity given his looming State of Origin commitments.
Giteau - whose father Ron captained Canberra during a 78-game stint with the club - has spent the past two years coaching the Raiders' NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup teams.
There he was developing the likes of Ethan Strange and Chevy Stewart, who are among a group of young guns the Raiders are poised to invest in during a transitional period.
The departures of Jarrod Croker and Jack Wighton have robbed Canberra of 549 games' worth of NRL experience while Elliott Whitehead is edging closer to the end of his career.
Giteau is confident a raft of Raiders rookies will be ready to prove themselves at NRL level.
"You'll see they're definitely going to be a lot more ready than this year," Giteau said.
"Ethan played his one game and already he has shown quite a marked improvement in some key aspects which he would have identified as a weakness of his own.
"They're young so it is going to take time, but having said that, they've got lots of ability. I wouldn't be surprised to see a number of those boys play NRL next year and get better as the year goes on.
"They're some really, really good kids. The back half of the year showed the standard of what is coming through.
"They're young, but what they lack in knowledge and understanding at the moment, they make up for with their willingness to compete and put their best foot forward every time they come out here.
"Earlier [in pre-season] it's been easier for me because a lot of the younger boys are kids I've had a lot to do with, so I already knew what their base understanding was.
"It was about drumming in what we have worked on in the past few years in the club, and then just adding different things I thought we might need a bit more time looking at."
Giteau's bloodline runs through Canberra's football scene. His father Ron played with the club from 1983 to 1986, brother Matt is an ACT Brumbies legend with 103 Wallabies caps, and sister Kristy played for the Wallaroos.
Now Giteau has jumped at the opportunity to develop as a coach under Stuart's reign, adding he would love to have Maguire - who is set to join NSW after splitting with the New Zealand Kiwis last week - involved in some capacity.
Maguire had hoped to balance both representative roles after he led New Zealand to the Pacific Championships earlier this month, capped off by a record-breaking 30-0 win over Australia.
With Maguire's focus now on the State of Origin arena, Stuart has offered a consultancy role which Maguire could fulfil externally.
"Rick has always talked about promoting from within and pushing through the ranks, doing your job and biding your time," Giteau said.
"He thought it was a good chance for me to come onboard after coaching Cup last year. It was a surprise, but definitely a pleasant surprise. I'm keen to see how I go.
"I've learnt lots off Rick, lots off Mick Crawley. Mick took me under his wing a couple of years ago with Flegg so I've learnt a lot from him.
"Even Joel Carbone, who has been involved with the club in coaching both sides of the footy with attack and defence in the past, he's been really helpful.
"[Pathways coach] Chris Hutchison coming on board this year in more of a hands-on role with NRL has been excellent in terms of his tackle technique because that's his speciality.
"I'm trying to use the expertise around me to make my job easier and then to do my best on top of that."
