Monday, 27 November 2023
Govt appoints new privacy and freedom of information commissioners

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
November 27 2023 - 11:21am
The federal government will restore the three-commissioner model Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, with the appointment of standalone privacy and freedom of information commissioners.

