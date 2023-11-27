Govt appoints new privacy and freedom of information commissioners

The federal government will restore the three-commissioner model Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, with the appointment of standalone privacy and freedom of information commissioners.
It will be the first time since 2015 that the office will have a standalone FOI commissioner, privacy commissioner and information commissioner.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said he Information Commissioner and CEO of the NSW Information and Privacy Commission, Elizabeth Tydd, had been appointed the FOI commissioner for a five-year term.
The appointment begins February 19.
The role of privacy commissioner, abolished by the Coalition, has gone to Carly Kind, the director of the London-based Ada Lovelace Institute.
Angelene Falk, the Australian information commissioner, will continue as privacy commissioner until Ms Kind begins on February 26.
The independent agency within the Attorney-General's portfolio is responsible for making sure agencies and organisations follow the law when handling personal information, as well as protecting the public's right of access to documents under the FOI Act. It conducts investigations, reviews decisions, handles complaints, and provides guidance and advice.
Earlier this month, Ms Falk advised the Attorney-General she will not be seeking a third term when it ends next August. The position has been advertised.
"There is much I wish to do in the remainder of my term and a key priority is to support Commissioners in their roles and leverage our current strategic review so the OAIC can continue to serve the Australian community over the next decade," she said in a statement.
