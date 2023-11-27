What $900k can buy you in Canberra right now

Buyers with a budget of $900,000 had some luck at the weekend, when a handful of Canberra homes sold at auction around that price.
Among them was a three-bedroom home, which took just 10 minutes to sell for $865,000.
Auction numbers rose in Canberra for the week to Sunday, with 124 properties scheduled for sale.
It was touted to be the second busiest auction week of the year across the nation, with more than 3000 homes under the hammer among the combined capital cities.
Of the 91 Canberra results collected by CoreLogic on Monday morning, 30 had sold at auction and 18 sold prior.
It resulted in a 53 per cent preliminary clearance rate, the lowest of the capital cities.
A "tastefully" renovated home in Fisher attracted strong interest throughout its sale campaign, with many buyers coming back for a second look.
The three-bedroom home at 140 Kalgoorlie Crescent, Fisher went to auction on Saturday with four registered bidders, all owner occupiers.
Selling agent Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka said it was one of the quickest auctions he'd called in some time.
It took just 10 minutes for the home to sell for $865,000.
The home had a "great feel about it", Mr Sanfrancesco said.
It featured a newly renovated kitchen with a stone bench and Bosch kitchen appliances, while the bathroom had also been updated.
A house in Weston on a 776-square-metre block drew the attention of first home buyers when it went to auction on Saturday.
Marketed as an "entry-level home in sought-after area", the home at 62 McInnes Street, Weston features three bedrooms and one bathroom on a single level.
The home last sold in 1996 and had been "lightly updated", selling agent Tim Burke of Luton Properties Weston Creek said.
Three bidders, all first home buyers, registered for the auction on Saturday.
All three parties were active in the bidding, Mr Burke said, and there was some negotiation before the property sold under the hammer.
A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Kambah was also among the Saturday auctions.
The home at 11 McKillop Circuit, Kambah was described as being on an "expansive" 890-square-metre block in a quiet, family friendly location.
Selling agent Zac Morris of My Morris said it started raining just as bidding between the three registered buyers began.
Fortunately bidding only lasted about four minutes before the home sold for $889,000, well above the $850,000 reserve price.
The home last changed hands in 2019 for $650,000, CoreLogic records show.
The home includes several living and dining spaces and a large covered courtyard at the rear.
It also features a 12-panel solar system, wooden flooring and a fully wired security system.
