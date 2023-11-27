Williams set to earn another chance for the Matildas with Arnold ruled out

The door is open for Lydia Williams to break away from the Matildas' bench with goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold sidelined by injury ahead of a two-game series against Canada.
Arnold has been ruled out of the looming friendly series against Canada because of an arm injury, while defender Charlotte Grant will also miss the internationals on this Friday and December 5 due to a hamstring complaint.
The duo join Holly McNamara, who was withdrawn last week after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament, in pulling out of the series in Canada.
Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson has summoned Sydney FC's Jada Whyman into the squad as one of three goalkeepers along with Williams and Teagan Micah.
Williams created history when - alongside Clare Polkinghorne - she became the first Australian to earn selection for five FIFA World Cups.
But the Canberra product did not see a minute of the action during this year's tournament on home soil, with Arnold emerging as a national hero after starting the World Cup as a relative unknown among the Australian public.
Williams has already played down her ambitions to reach the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, suggesting her days in a Matildas jersey are numbered.
The 35-year-old joined the Melbourne Victory in her return to the A-League Women's competition this year.
Williams has won three championships and two premierships with Melbourne City, and one of each with Canberra United.
Gustavsson has also called up attacker Remy Siemsen and midfielder Alex Chidiac to join the 23-strong squad ahead of Friday's friendly in Langford and game two in Vancouver.
Gustavsson has been linked to the vacant Sweden men's head coach role, despite being contracted to the Matildas until the end of the Paris Olympics.
