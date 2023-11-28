The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

New anti-theft gates in 'high risk' Canberra Coles

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated November 28 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Coles is introducing special gates to stop thieves in their tracks - with Amaroo chosen because the company says it's "high risk".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.