King Lear and Barbie are stepping out in the capital

See movies under the stars at the Eucalypt Lawn, Australian National Botanic Gardens. You can buy popcorn, choc-tops and sweets as well as food from a dining truckor pack your own picnic. This is a cashless event. Gates open at 6.30pm, film begins from last light. On Friday, the satirical comedy Barbie (PG, 103 minutes) stars Margot Robbie as the title character, who lives a seemingly perfect life as the most popular Barbie in Barbieland. But she begins to undergo an existential crisis and travels to the real world, accompanied by her boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling), to seek answers. On Saturday, the Agatha Christie adaptation A Haunting in Venice (M, 103 minutes) sees detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) brought to a seance to expose a medium as a fake. But, as usual when Poirot is around, there is a very real murder and he must find out whodunit. See: sunsetcinema.com.au.