Wednesday, 29 November 2023
King Lear and Barbie are stepping out in the capital

November 29 2023 - 5:30am
Karen Vickery in King Lear. Picture by Jenny Wu
Karen Vickery in King Lear. Picture by Jenny Wu

King Lear

In William Shakespeare's epic tragedy, the ageing King Lear (Karen Vickery) makes a decision that will have far-reaching and deadly consequences. He wants to divide his kingdom among his three daughters and the insincere and devious Regan (Natasha Vickery) and Goneril (Lainie Hart) gush with the show of flattery he demands. Cordelia (Petronella van Tienen), his youngest and favourite daughter, can't bring herself to do the same and is banished. Lear will live to regret his decisions, eventually descending into madness. Joel Horwood is directing the Echo Theatre production which is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre from November 30 to December 3, various dates and times. Contains nudity, violence, strobe lighting, and haze effects. Recommend for ages 14+. See: theq.net.au.

