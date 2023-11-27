The Canberra Times
Raider shock: Rising star leaves Canberra to join a new NRL side

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated November 27 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 12:37pm
Harley Smith-Shields is Gold Coast-bound on a two-year deal in search of more opportunity after being released by the Canberra Raiders.

