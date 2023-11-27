Raider shock: Rising star leaves Canberra to join a new NRL side

Harley Smith-Shields is Gold Coast-bound on a two-year deal in search of more opportunity after being released by the Canberra Raiders.
The Raiders have released Smith-Shields and Brad Morkos from the final year of their contracts.
Smith-Shields begin training under Des Hasler on the Gold Coast this week after playing 15 games for the Raiders since his debut in 2020.
The 23-year-old has struggled to lock down a place in Canberra's NRL side, with Matt Timoko and Seb Kris emerging as Ricky Stuart's leading options at centre.
"Harley has shown he has a high level of football IQ and is looking for an opportunity to take his game to the next level," Hasler said.
"He adds to our outside back stocks and I'm confident he will be pushing to be part of our first grade squad on a regular basis.
"We look forward to welcoming him to the Gold Coast and are excited to see where he can take his football at the Titans for 2024 and beyond."
Smith-Shields' departure from Canberra comes after Morkos opted to walk away from the chance to play in the NRL.
The 20-year-old has decided he no longer wants to pursue a career in rugby league and will return to his native Wollongong for personal reasons.
The Raiders now have a pair of spots on their roster opening up as the club scours the market and within for new prospects to join the club's top 30.
