Little athletes, big dreams

Little Athletics is an Australian modified athletics program for children from 3 to 16 years of age.
Offering a wide range of events from running, jumping, throwing and walking, events are modified to suit the age, development stage and ability of the child.
The focus of Little Athletics is on participation and learning the fundamental movements of running, jumping, throwing, walking and rolling.
There is an event for everyone, and athletes have the chance to try them all out.
Everyone is welcome to join, no matter their ability.
