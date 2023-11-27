Your last chance as SpringOUT and Vinyl Lounge wave goodbye for 2023

Canberra's month-long pride festival celebrating Australia's most LGBTQIA+ friendly city its LGBTQIA+ community in all its fabulous diversity is nearing the end for 2023.
Among the upcoming events are:
Capturing Queer Voices: this is a free literary event shining a spotlight on the contributions made by Queer writers from Canberra and across Australia.
Panellists will share how they authentically capture the voices of LGBTQIA+ Australians through their works of fiction. Jo Falvey is MC alongside panel members Freya Maske, Nigel Featherstone, Helena Fox and Honni van Rijswijk. After the panel discussion and book signing, readers and writers can connect over a glass of wine.
It's on at the Book Cow, 47 Jardine Street, Kingston on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6pm. See: springout.com.au.
World AIDS Day: At the AIDS Garden of Reflection in the National Arboretum Canberra on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 8am to 10pm is a free event celebrating the progress made in response to HIV in terms of research, care, treatment and prevention providing hope for the future.
The national World AIDS Day theme for Australia in 2023 is "Inclusion. Respect. Equity." See: springout.com.au.
Xylouris White - drummer Jim White and George Xylouris, a self-taught lutenist - are performing on the back of their new album The Forest In Me at The Street Theatre on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7.30pm.
Xylouris White will be supported by Darren "D.C" Cross. See: thestreet.org.au.
For the final Vinyl Lounge of 2023, celebrate Number Ones. Bring your favourite chart-topping records, share your music stories and hear what's spinning on the turntables. Dress-up is encouraged.
Tickets $5. It's on in the Theatrette, National Film and Sound Archive.
On Friday December 1, 2023 at 5.30pm. See: tickets.nfsa.gov.au.
