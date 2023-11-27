The Canberra Times
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Police hunt arsonist after cars, buildings torched

PB
By Peter Brewer
November 27 2023 - 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying anyone seen acting suspiciously in or around a street in Spence where offenders set fire to a carport and vehicles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.