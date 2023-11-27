Police hunt arsonist after cars, buildings torched

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying anyone seen acting suspiciously in or around a street in Spence where offenders set fire to a carport and vehicles.
About 10.30pm on Saturday, November 18, a carport, storage rooms and three vehicles were destroyed in a fire in O'Neill Street, which ACT police have determined was arson.
The cost of the damage was estimated at more than $100,000.
Detective acting Inspector Matt Innes said the property damage from this fire has caused significant distress and financial hardship to the victims.
"We are urging people with information about this incident to come forward," he said.
"This deliberately-lit fire placed people's homes at risk and is a mindless act.
"We know there are people in the community with information about this incident and they should contact Crime Stoppers as soon as possible."
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7597936.
