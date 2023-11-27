ACT Literacy and numeracy inquiry expert panel members revealed

The expert panel for an inquiry into literacy and numeracy performance in the ACT has been revealed.
The panel has been tasked with giving recommendations on class, whole-school and system-wide approaches to improve literacy and numeracy in public schools.
Education Minister Yvette Berry said the inquiry would have a particular focus on equity.
"I look forward to receiving the Expert Panel's advice to ensure the ACT delivers the best possible education for all our children and young people, particularly those who start school without the advantages of some of their peers," Ms Berry said.
"We know the ACT performs well compared to other jurisdictions, but we are always striving to improve."
The ACT government agreed to hold an inquiry after NAPLAN figures showed a widening gap between the most and least advantaged students in reading and numeracy in 2022.
Several reports, including one from Equity Economics, found the ACT performed well on raw scores but poorly when compared to students of a similar level of socio educational advantage.
The panel members are:
Ms Berry said the inquiry provided an opportunity to look at what was being done well in the ACT, as well as what has worked well across Australia and around the world.
"Through the inquiry we will gain local insights into the opportunities for strengthening literacy and numeracy outcomes for all ACT public school students, with a particular focus on equity," Ms Berry said.
"The inquiry will also look at how supports for educators and students could be enhanced."
The terms of reference require the panel to consider the best available evidence on how to address equity issues, including teaching approaches, assessment, use of data, teacher training and support for leaders.
The panel must consider specific approaches and support for equity groups, such as indigenous children, neurodiverse students, children with learning difficulties and children with disabilities.
The panel will look at the workload of teachers and school leaders in making their recommendations.
The views of students, teachers, principals, families, the Australian Education Union ACT branch, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elected Body and experts in literacy and numeracy instruction will also be taken into account.
The expert panel's report will be delivered to the minister by April 30, 2024 and tabled in the Legislative Assembly by the last sitting day in June 2024.
Details for public submissions to the inquiry will be available in coming weeks.
The announcement comes after the release of the ACT education infrastructure update, which reiterated the government's plans to expand and build new schools to keep pace with a school aged population that is expected to increase by over 14,000 in 10 years.
