Celebrate POP Canberra's 5th Birthday & Christmas at POP Sleighs Advertising Feature

POP Canberra offers you the best from over 250 local makers including ceramics and homewares, jewellery, wine, beer and spirits, beauty and skincare, arts, prints and illustrations, chocolates and sweet treats, and gifts for Canberra lovers.

Many people's favourite local retailer, POP Canberra, is having a double celebration this weekend, and you're invited.



For their fifth birthday, and for Christmas, a special event called POP Sleighs will be held this coming Saturday, December 2, from 11am to 2pm at POP Canberra, 27 Lonsdale Street, Braddon.



POP Sleighs will be suitable for all ages and it will have live music along with refreshments such as free donuts and gelato, free drink samples from local wineries and distilleries, and some suitable drinks for the youngsters.



They have also organised for some lucky door prizes, and you'll get double the normal POP points for every purchase made in store during the event.

This weekend it's POP's fifth birthday, and Christmas is just around the corner. Pictures supplied.

"We absolutely love an excuse for a fun time, any time," said POP Canberra's founder, Gabe Trew.



"And this weekend we have two big excuses to party. It's our fifth birthday, and Christmas is just around the corner.

"We're all getting a little silly as it's the season for it, and we're inviting everyone in for a big celebration of local creators.

"With over 250 local makers selling their wares at POP, we're all about spreading the shop-local love this Christmas and this is a great time for Canberrans to come and enjoy the festive cheer, some party food, a drink or two on us - and of course grab some locally-made Christmas shopping while they're at it," Gabe said with a smile.



Additionally, POP will be open from 7am to 10pm every day between December 1 and December 24.



For more information about POP Canberra visit popcanberra.com.au or follow POP on social media.