'A dangerous precedent': Canavan slams Pezzullo sacking

By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated November 28 2023 - 10:55am, first published 5:30am
Nationals senator Matt Canavan has slammed the government's decision to sack disgraced Home Affairs boss Michael Pezzullo, saying it would be naive to think other public servants weren't engaging in similar behaviour.

