The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

New law for children of sperm and egg donors to know about their parents

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated November 28 2023 - 8:24am, first published 8:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government is to change the law to give the children of anonymous sperm and egg donors in the ACT the right to know who their genetic fathers or mothers are.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help