Plans for a wedding venue and hotel in Canberra's north

A local developer is seeking approval for a $13 million precinct that would bring a new event space and hotel to the Gungahlin district.
The plans include building a 550-seat function and wedding venue and a 60-room hotel at Gold Creek Square in Nicholls.
Rakesh Bhutani, who operates the Canberra Business and Technology College, has submitted a development application for the proposal.
Mr Bhutani purchased the two-acre block at 7 O'Hanlon Place for $3.9 million in late 2022, records show. The transaction is expected to settle soon.
The site currently includes nine small commercial spaces, a three-bedroom house and a heritage-listed former church.
Built in 1872, the original church building would be retained and repurposed, but the "unsympathetic" extensions would be demolished.
"The development has been located to enhance the use of the existing heritage-listed church on site, through utilising it as a place of ceremony for weddings," application documents stated.
The developer is seeking approval to construct a two-level function building that would include an event space for 150 people on the ground level and a larger, 400-person room on the upper level.
Commercial kitchens are proposed for both levels of the building, along with two wedding suites for guest preparation and storage areas.
Nathan Judd of Judd Studio is the architect for the project and said the design began with the church building.
"It's a simple gable-ended structure, painted stone walls, it was shingle at one point," he said.
"In some ways that shape and the texture of the walls gave us a motif that we use throughout the project."
A new pavilion and landscaped courtyard is proposed to be built around the former church, for wedding ceremonies and other events.
Mr Judd said the project would fill in a gap in the market for a contemporary event venue with accommodation attached.
"Wedding venues at this scale don't really exist [in Canberra]," he said.
Four levels of hotel accommodation are also proposed, as well as 105 car parking spaces.
The new building would be positioned to create a line of sight between the heritage-listed church and the heritage schoolhouse on an adjacent block.
Proposed plantings would also allow the old church to be visible from the Barton Highway, which it had not previously been.
The development application is open to public representations until December 13.
