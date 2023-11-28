Police seek witnesses and dash cam footage of car crash

Police are looking for people who witnessed a two-vehicle car crash near Fyshwick, as well as any dash cam footage of the incident.
Police said the crash happened just after 7.45pm on November 22, at the intersection where Hindmarsh Drive travels over the Monaro Highway.
A silver Toyota Camry sedan was travelling west on Hindmarsh Drive when a brown Toyota Hilux ute allegedly collided with it, police said.
ACT Policing said the Hilux entered the intersection from the south travelling from Monaro Highway up the on-ramp onto Hindmarsh Drive.
Police said both vehicles came to a stop following the crash after which the driver of the Hilux allegedly drove from the scene without exchanging details.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the incident," police said.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference number 7601391.
