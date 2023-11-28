The Canberra Times
Labor senator Pat Dodson to retire from politics

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated November 28 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 11:21am
The Labor politician known as the Father of Reconciliation, Patrick Dodson, has resigned as a senator representing Western Australia citing his recent treatment for cancer.

