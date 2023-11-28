Labor senator Pat Dodson to retire from politics

The Labor politician known as the Father of Reconciliation, Patrick Dodson, has resigned as a senator representing Western Australia citing his recent treatment for cancer.
The Yawuru man and Broome-based senator told Labor colleagues in caucus on Tuesday of his intention to resign with effect from the next Australia Day, January 26.
In a statement, Senator Dodson said he was slowly improving, but his recent cancer treatment had left him physically unable to fulfil his duties as a senator.
He said it was an honour to serve in the Federal Parliament for the past seven years.
"I thank Prime Minister Albanese for his support and for his appointment of me as Special Envoy for Reconciliation and Implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart. I also place on the record my high regard for his decision to proceed with the recent referendum," he said.
"I also thank Mr Bill Shorten MP for his decision, when he was Leader of the Opposition, to nominate me in March 2016 when a casual Senate vacancy arose.
"Regrettably, my recent treatment for cancer means that my health, although slowly improving, has left me physically unable to fulfil satisfactorily my duties as a senator.
The Prime Minister paid tribute to the man who played significant roles in the fields of Aboriginal deaths in custody and native title as a "great Yawuru ma, a wonderful Australian, and an excellent human being".
"You would gladly follow him into battle yet he's made it his life's work to make peace," he said in a statement.
"From the moment he entered Parliament, he has made this place a better one. As a boy, he hid in the long grass while the police and welfare officers took his mates.
"Yet despite what must have been such a traumatic experience as a child, he grew into the Father of Reconciliation - a figure of grace, dignity and inspiration."
Liberal MP Julian Lesser has paid tribute to Senator Dodson, saying their cross-party friendship was forged by being co-chairs of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Recognition.
"During that process, we argued, cajoled, listened and worked to find common ground. I am proud of the work we did together," he said.
"Pat created in my own life, a richer and deeper appreciation of Australia's First Peoples - their frustrations, struggles and pains, as well as their hopes for the future.
"Though I will miss Pat's presence in the building, I am glad his health is improving."
The Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said his courage and wisdom had been a "powerful source of support" over many years.
"That he returned to work after serious health challenges, to be part of the 'Yes' campaign, is a great testament to his strength and dedication," she said.
"As he leaves the nation's capital and returns to Yawuru country, I wish him all the very best. He leaves a remarkable legacy which we all have a responsibility to continue."
Senator Dodson thanked well-wishers for their support.
"I am grateful for the professional and kindly attention of many medical staff over the past few months, and I wish to thank all those people who sent their best wishes during my absence from Parliament," he said.
