The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra's Arthur relishes star-studded Australian Open field in Sydney

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated November 28 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bree Arthur's "playing days have been over for quite a while".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.