Canberra's Arthur relishes star-studded Australian Open field in Sydney

Bree Arthur's "playing days have been over for quite a while".
But now the Royal Canberra director of golf finds herself in a star-studded field in the Australian Open at The Australian and The Lakes Golf Clubs this week.
Among the marquee players on show in the tournament beginning on Thursday are Minjee Lee - one half of golf's dazzling sibling double act set to steal the headlines in Sydney - and another pair of major winners in Western Australian Hannah Green and Korea's former World No.1 Jiyai Shin.
Arthur was a three-time winner on the ALPG Tour before spending six seasons in Europe, and she now spends her time in the box seat at Royal Canberra.
"There's absolutely zero expectation. I've got a full-time job, I work as a director of golf at Royal Canberra Golf Club, 40 to 45 hours a week, so my playing days have been over for quite a while," Arthur said.
"If I'm going to set some goals this week, it's just to go out and have fun, and enjoy the experience of being back out playing amongst it.
"I'm just excited to be out there and playing amongst those girls that play week in, week out again. Obviously I have played on tour in the past, but I've been out of it for quite some years.
"To be able to get the call on Sunday to say I am in the field was pretty exciting, because I was expecting to go to pre-qualifying on Monday. Not having to go through that process was nice, but I think enjoying the courses and the state they're in at the moment, it'll be nice to play on those standard of golf courses.
"The courses are magnificent, they're top tier courses in Sydney. The weather could be a bit of an issue. You can probably attack a lot more angles and pins than you normally would if it was a drier summer. I don't tend to play conservatively unless I really, really have to. I guess that kind of suits my game a bit.
"The last couple of years with COVID, golf has gone berserk. Some stats were thrown about from Golf Australia, like a 25 per cent increase in participation alone post-COVID.
"Any female sport at the moment is getting a lot more exposure, coverage and support. It's great to see, it's about time that sort of stuff started to happen. Female sport is really on the up and it's really good to get some more support."
Arthur will take her place in the women's field in conditions she hopes will suit her game on "lush courses", while Canberra duo Matt Millar and Josh Armstrong will compete in a star-studded men's field.
Armstrong spent his Tuesday afternoon watching the rain teeming down in Sydney, but the forecast says the skies are expected to clear come tee time on Thursday.
The stakes are high at the Australian Open, with three places in the field for the 152nd British Open at Royal Troon up for grabs. Last year's Australian Open saw Min Woo Lee, Haydn Barron and Alejandro Canizares qualify for The 151st Open
"I've played both of these course quite a lot. I used to be a member of The Lakes," Armstrong said.
"The hard part is they're two very different golf courses. Getting the right side of the draw this week will play a big part in where you're positioned come Friday afternoon."
