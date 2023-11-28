Rain and potential storms for Canberra as spring ends

Canberrans are set for a wet and potentially stormy end to spring, with rain and possible thunderstorms expected to sweep the capital over the coming days.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a high chance of rain coming through in the afternoon and evening with chance of a thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Canberra is expected to see a top of 20 degrees on Tuesday with 15 to 30mm of rain.
Meteorologist Peter Stapleton said shower and storm activity was moving towards Canberra and, while there wasn't a current warning for capital, he urged locals to keep an eye out on weather.
"We do have a warning currently but at the moment it's focused out in the west of NSW where the current storm activity is," he said.
"But as that storm activity along with the low moves further eastward, and ... kind of develops through the afternoon, there is a chance that Canberra could be affected by that."
The bureau has issued a warning for sheep graziers, stating that cold temperatures, rain and showers and easterly winds are expected on Tuesday night and Wednesday, with the ACT likely to be affected.
"There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions," the bureau said.
Mr Stapleton said Canberrans could expect to see heavier rainfall overnight with a clearing trend in the morning before showers and storms redevelop.
"After that, we should see the easing of the showers later into the week," he said.
The bureau has forecast a partly cloudy Thursday, with a medium chance of showers and a chance of a thunderstorm, with a medium change of showers and temperatures in the mid-20s heading into the start of summer.
A top of 25 degrees and a chance of showers is expected for the start of summer on Friday.
