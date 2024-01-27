How to survive college: advice from people who just graduated year 12

The final years of school are some of the most rewarding but challenging times in a young adults life. Between studying, working, friendships and career-planning, it can be a stressful experience.
We asked students in Canberra who graduated from year 12 in 2023 for their best advice for those going into college. Here's what they had to say.
School: Merici College
Subjects: Modern history, Continuing Italian, human biology (major), Literature (major), religion (major), legal studies (minor), mathematical methods (minor)
What did you enjoy the most about year 12?
The highlight of my Year 12 was most certainly taking on the role of College Captain. To be able to represent my peers and take on a leadership role in the community which has given me so much has filled me with such a sense of pride in the school, and I am so glad to have been able to give back to the terrific institution that is Merici.
What were the biggest challenges?
The greatest challenge for me was undoubtedly the uncertainty that I experienced about the future. For the past six years, much of my identity had been formed around being a high school student, and more specifically a Merici girl, and so the idea of losing this massive part of my identity was daunting.
What is your best piece of advice?
If you are in BSSS, where they only count your three semesters, still try hard in each semester, because you never know what could happen that could potentially impact your grades in another semester. Ignore what people say about doing certain subjects because they scale better; the best way you can maximise your ATAR is if you do subjects that you are good at and will actually want to study for. And, if you can, apply to early entry everywhere, even if you doubt you would ever attend a particular university.
What are your plans for 2024?
Next year I am looking forward to studying a flexible Double degree in International relations and another degree (undecided) at ANU, with plans to switch the undecided degree to a Law degree in Semester two. I will keep on training and working towards selection in the Aussie Softball squad.
School: Merici College
Subjects: IB Chemistry (higher level), IB Biology (higher level), IB English Literature (higher level), IB Maths Analysis and Approaches (standard level), IB Italian B (standard level), IB World Religions (standard level), IB Theory of Knowledge
What did you enjoy the most about year 12?
Being the College Vice-Captain was incredibly fulfilling and helped me to develop so many skills, alongside some incredible memories.
What were the biggest challenges?
One of the biggest challenges for me this year was definitely motivation and discipline when it comes to studying. However, I tried my hardest to continue to dedicate time to school even as I approached the end of Year 12.
What is your best piece of advice?
My biggest piece of advice for students, regardless of if they are in the BSSS or IB courses, is to work as hard as possible consistently throughout Years 11 and 12. If you make a mistake in a test or an assignment, use that as a learning opportunity and reflect on these areas to improve upon in the future instead of being pessimistic and using it as an opportunity to berate yourself. This has really helped foster resilience in me personally throughout senior school!
What are your plans for 2024?
In 2024 I hope to continue working towards my final goal of studying medicine, however, the exact pathway to this is currently undecided. My current plan is to study undergraduate medicine; however, I am also considering attending ANU and completing the Bachelor of Health Science as another pathway.
School: St Mary MacKillop College
Subjects: English, Modern History, Mathematics Applications, Drama, Religious Studies, and one year of Literature.
What did you enjoy the most about Year 12:
I was able to have the amazing experience of being one of the College Captains at St Mary MacKillop College. By far the best part was enjoying the last few months with my teachers and peers. There was never going to be an experience like it again, so I tried to soak it up as much as possible.
What were the biggest challenges?
There is a level of pressure that you feel as you're finishing up your schooling, and for me I was trying to achieve the best I could in my classes. Trying to balance academics with simply enjoying your final year as a kid was difficult at times.
What is your best piece of advice?
Once you're done, the whole world is in front of you, so make the most of your opportunities right now. All I'd say is try hard, but it's not the be all and end all. There are always ways to get where you want to be. Enjoy what you've got left and make the most of every minute.
What are your plans for 2024?
I am hoping to move interstate to Melbourne, and looking to study in education at university. My teachers have all really inspired me to do as good of a job as they have done for me, and I hope that one day I can be in a high school classroom teaching Drama and English.
School: St Mary MacKillop College
Subjects: Specialist Mathematics, Specialist Methods, Physics, Chemistry, and English
What did you enjoy the most about year 12?
The fact that I had just one more year left of high school meant that I wanted to enjoy hanging out with my friends. We also had some enjoyable school trips and I made a lot of good memories.
What were the biggest challenges this year?
After the first semester my biggest challenge was keeping my focus as I was really looking forward to graduating. For two years I completed the ANU Extension Mathematics Program, which took place on Wednesday evenings for two hours. It was a challenge to manage my time for school work as well as complete the ANU coursework.
What is your best piece of advice for students in year 11 and 12 in 2024?
Year 11: Stick to subjects you like and don't choose subjects simply because they scale better. Doing subjects that you enjoy will motivate you to achieve your best and also make studying easier.
Year 12: Focus on the task at hand and don't worry too much about life after graduation. Always remember that there are many different pathways to help you do what you want.
What are your plans for 2024?
My plan is to go to university and start a research degree in Physics.
School: Brindabella Christian College
Subjects: Maths Methods, English, Global Studies, Exercise Science, and Outdoor Education
What did you enjoy the most about year 12?
I really enjoyed my classes. I liked being able to pick classes I enjoyed and have a good control over what I was studying. I also enjoyed going to class and spending time with my classmates.
What were the biggest challenges?
The biggest challenge was balancing schoolwork with other commitments and finding the right balance. It was hard to find the balance, but once it was found it, it became a lot easier.
What is your best piece of advice?
My best advice for students in year 11 and 12 in 2024 is to relax and make sure you are making time for friendships and your hobbies and not to let the amount of work consume all of your time.
What are your plans for 2024?
My plan for 2024 is to have a gap year to work and save money, then backpack around Europe and Japan for six months. After that, I plan to study Health Science and Body Movement at the University of Canberra.
School: Brindabella Christian College
Subjects: Chemistry, Biology, Psychology, Literature, Maths Methods, and Religious Studies
What did you enjoy the most about year 12?
I enjoyed how our cohort got closer this year, and especially how everyone rallied around each other to provide support. I also really enjoyed getting to know more people around school through different extra-curriculars and school events.
What were the biggest challenges?
The biggest challenge this year was staying consistent with the effort I was putting into my learning. It was also challenging learning how to pace myself between school, social life, and extracurriculars. I had to understand my own limits and set aside dedicated time for self-care, even when it was a hectic week full of events.
What is your best piece of advice?
My best advice is don't wait for motivation when it comes to studying or completing work, because motivation comes and goes. Find what makes you want to push yourself, starting with picking subjects you'll enjoy learning about, and then go from there. Also, college is difficult, so it's important to remember your best looks different at different times, depending on what you go through. All you can do is put in your 110 per cent effort, and rest knowing there was nothing more you could do.
What are your plans for 2024?
My plan for 2024 is to study a Bachelor of Education at the University of Sunshine Coast in Queensland.
School: Canberra College
Subjects: Ancient History, Global Studies, Specialist Methods, English & Physics
What did you enjoy the most about year 12?
Getting to know the people in my classes and hanging out with mates. It's cliche, but those are the things you'll remember after you've left.
What were the biggest challenges?
The biggest was finding the time to work on myself whilst trying to study. Year 12 felt like the right time to break some bad habits, but when work piled up it was tempting to regress back into the habits I was trying to fix.
What is your best piece of advice?
Teach yourself discipline. Don't let yourself skip assignments or classes, and don't be lazy enough to take huge shortcuts with your work. Don't get me wrong, there is a point where you should say "that's good enough," but that point should always be at your potential or close to it, not lower.
What are your plans for 2024?
My plan is to go to ANU to study engineering and find more creative ways to spend my time. Bland, I know, but elaborate plans don't last long, so I'll figure out the rest later.
School: Canberra College
Subjects: Business, Psychology, English, Mathematical Methods and Photography
What did you enjoy the most about year 12?
Year 12 has brought me lots of joy, experience and memories, being a year where I formed many friendships, explored my academic passions and actively engaged with my school community. College has enhanced my sense of independence and confidence, enabling me to meet commitments and take on challenges.
What were the biggest challenges this year?
Meeting and managing the academic demands of year 12 and the stress and anxiety that can accompany it was one of my major challenges this year.
What is your best piece of advice?
My best piece of advice is to take advantage of all the opportunities your school has to offer. I loved taking part in various school-based events, competitions such as Business Educators Australasia's Plan Your Own Enterprise competition, and school community groups such as student leadership.
What are your plans for 2024?
I recently received early entry into the Australian National University for a flexible double degree commencing 2024. I am interested in pursuing studies in the realm of business, though I am yet to finalise the degrees I wish to undertake.
School: Canberra College
Subjects: Big Picture program
What did you enjoy the most about year 12?
My Australian School-based Apprenticeship and senior thesis project.
What were the biggest challenges?
The drama interfering with my learning as the drama was hard to get away from.
What is your best piece of advice?
Try and get some work experience to set you up for leaving school as it give life experiences in the workplace.
What are your plans for 2024?
Studying a teaching degree at university and working as a learning support assistant at Black Mountain School.
School: Canberra College
Subjects: Big Picture program
What did you enjoy the most about year 12?
Apart from being able to socialise with friends daily, being able to study something that I am really passionate about has definitely been the most enjoyable part of year twelve.
What were the biggest challenges?
When I was in early year 12, I was very stressed about the fact that I didn't know what I wanted to do after I finished school. I think that being allowed to explore a multitude of possible career options through my project work helped me overcome this stress because I was able to get somewhat of an idea of what I wanted to do after finishing school.
What is your best piece of advice?
When in college you need to remember that your mental health should always be your number one priority because school can be stressful. There is so much support at school and you should utilise it if you feel like you need to.
What are your plans for 2024?
In 2024 I will be working part time as a learning support assistant at a primary school and will be using my spare time to build up my art portfolio which will hopefully get me into art school in 2025.
School: UCSSC Lake Ginninderra
Subjects: Outdoor Recreation, Global Studies, Sociology, Literature, Business, Maths Methods
What did you enjoy the most about year 12?
In year 12 you truly begin to understand who you wish to become as a person. I found an amazing group of friends through the outdoor recreation program and found other incredible friends through my other school programs.
What were the biggest challenges?
In year 11 I had figured out a study method that worked for me, but when artificial intelligence changed the way assessments were handed out - going from take-home assignments to in-class assignments - I had to completely change my thinking to cater for this new criteria. When assignments turned into long tests, I struggled. I identified this weakness and worked my way through it by finding what worked for me.
What is your best piece of advice?
The more opportunities that you seek out, the more opportunities that will find their way to you that you've always dreamed about. So join a school group, play a school sport you've never played before, say hi to someone you've never spoken to before. There is never any harm in trying something new.
"No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind." - Taylor Swift
What are your plans for 2024?
I plan to travel and collect experiences with my friends and future friends that I have yet to meet. I plan to work my way through multiple different study paths that will lead me to where I'm supposed to be.
School: UCSSC Lake Ginninderra
Subjects: Automotive, Photography, Design and Graphics, English, Math applications.
What did you enjoy the most about year 12?
Spending time with friends in and outside of my classes.
What were the biggest challenges?
Adapting to new and unfamiliar territory, for example: becoming the last minute lighting designer for the musical "Strictly Ballroom" as well as already being the operator for the show.
What is your best piece of advice?
Keep your options open. If you're unsure of what you would like to do after college or have something in mind but aren't sure it's something you are good at, make sure to expand your knowledge into other classes that may not have even interested you in the first place! I wasn't really super big on cars and I struggled to name even just the brands of cars but this year I figured I would give Automotive a go, and with the help of Joseph Willmot I have been making quick progress.
What are your plans for 2024?
I have work experience lined up to work at Canberra BMW. Afterwards they will follow up with a meeting ask me how I felt about work experience and then help me to start an apprenticeship which would start in February of 2024.
School: UCSSC Lake Ginninderra
Subjects: English, Double Maths, Physics, Sports Development and Extension Engineering at ANU
What did you enjoy the most about year 12?
My favourite class was Specialist Mathematics and I enjoyed the class discussions. Now that I'm done I like being able to look back at the year and seeing the progress I made throughout it and seeing the result of effort I put into everything.
What were the biggest challenges this year?
Outside of school I also trained for athletics seven times a week and I was part of the Senior Concert Band with weekly rehearsals. I managed my time very well throughout the year and as a result I didn't have any significant challenges with time management. However I would struggle the most with English which is a difficult subject for me.
What is your best piece of advice?
Use a daily planner that allows you to set out exactly what you have to do each day so you can see when you have time to either study or do something else. I would suggest using google calendar and using your free lines to study so you don't have to do as much when you get home.
What are your plans for 2024?
I intend to take a gap year. During the gap year I'll focus on working and doing athletics. I'll try to qualify for the world under 20 championships which will be in August. Throughout the year I'll apply to various airline flight schools as I want to become an airline pilot. If I am unsuccessful I'll start a mathematical sciences degree at the ANU.
