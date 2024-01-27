How to survive college: advice from people who just graduated year 12

If you are in BSSS, where they only count your three semesters, still try hard in each semester, because you never know what could happen that could potentially impact your grades in another semester. Ignore what people say about doing certain subjects because they scale better; the best way you can maximise your ATAR is if you do subjects that you are good at and will actually want to study for. And, if you can, apply to early entry everywhere, even if you doubt you would ever attend a particular university.