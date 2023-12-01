Images reflect society's need to recharge vital connections

Terra: (un)becoming features art that reflects on the urgent need for the community to reassess connections with each other and the environment under the threat of climate crisis and complex global challenges. The artists explore their concepts of discovery, personal and planetary boundaries, transience, meaning, value, connection and renewal through photo books, photography, video and installation. This annual Concept to the Exhibition workshop series will be launched at PhotoAccess on Thursday December 7 at 6pm. After nine months of mentorship from local photographers Sari Sutton, Mark Mohell and Gabrielle Hall-Lomax, the participants have created new work showcasing their styles. Terra: (un)becoming is on until December 20. See: photoaccess.org.au.