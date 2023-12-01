Images reflect society's need to recharge vital connections

Terra: (un)becoming features art that reflects on the urgent need for the community to reassess connections with each other and the environment under the threat of climate crisis and complex global challenges. The artists explore their concepts of discovery, personal and planetary boundaries, transience, meaning, value, connection and renewal through photo books, photography, video and installation. This annual Concept to the Exhibition workshop series will be launched at PhotoAccess on Thursday December 7 at 6pm. After nine months of mentorship from local photographers Sari Sutton, Mark Mohell and Gabrielle Hall-Lomax, the participants have created new work showcasing their styles. Terra: (un)becoming is on until December 20. See: photoaccess.org.au.
Behind the Lines 2023: All Fun and Games, curated by Alex Walton, is a celebration of emerging and established Australian political cartoonists and their work, reflecting a year where political party games were being played in parliament and featured in Australia's daily news. It's on at the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House from November 30 until late 2024. See: moadoph.gov.au.
Blamey Street Big Band (directed by Ian McLean) and ConneXion Big Band (directed by Justin Buckingham) will present a "battle of the big bands Christmas ball" at the Albert Hall on December 2 at 7.30pm. The bands will play alternately during the show, showcasing swing band music from as early as the Chick Webb/Gene Krupa era through to the big band sounds of Frank Sinatra and his contemporaries. Drinks and finger food will be available during the event. See: events.humanitix.com.
Now in its seventh year, this show - presented by Mark Humphries, Charles Firth, James Schloeffel and Gabbi Bolt - is a barrage of one-liners, satirical sketches, musical numbers and the best headlines from The Chaser and The Shovel. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Wednesday December 6 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The 2011 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes raises troubling questions about control and order, our responsibilities to non-human species, and ultimately our place in the natural world. It's screening at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, on Thursday December 7 at 6pm and will be followed by a panel discussion. See: nfsa.gov.au.
Join the Canberra jazz vocal group Rhythm Syndicate in the National Portrait Gallery on a musical journey to get you in the mood for the festive season. Rhythm Syndicate has been entertaining people for more than 33 years with their four-part harmony. Their free performance is on Sunday December 3 at 1.30pm. See: portrait.gov.au.
