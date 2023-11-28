The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Recalling the terror and drama of Canberra's Jolimont Centre siege

PB
By Peter Brewer
November 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was 30 years ago on a sleepy Monday morning when shots rang out at the Dickson pool, creating the catalyst for two hours of terror in the centre of Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.