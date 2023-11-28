Matildas' free-to-air TV legacy is about to hit Federal Parliament

A "level playing field" for Australian free-to-air broadcasters and a modernisation of free major events coverage so they don't slip behind online paywalls are being promised in new government legislation covering broadcasting in the streaming era.
Legislation will be introduced to Parliament this week establishing a new prominence framework and - after a review of major events coverage in the wake of the inspiring Matildas Women's World Cup showing - reform of the anti-siphoning scheme, the mechanism for listing major events on free-to-air TV.
The prominence framework is designed to ensure free broadcasting services including video-on-demand are accessible on connected devices. The government promises it will promote a level playing field for Australian broadcasters without constraining or affecting other content, services, searches or functions of a device.
The government is also moving to modernise the 30-year-old anti-siphoning scheme so top, mainly sporting events don't end up behind online paywalls while major women's sports and Para-sports are added.
"Our existing analogue laws haven't been updated to reflect the digital age," Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said in a statement.
"The rise of global streaming services means Australians could miss out on the free content and services they have enjoyed for generations, with free local services becoming harder to find on connected devices and content slipping behind online paywalls."
The prominence framework will introduce 'must carry' obligations for free-to-air local broadcasting services.
Exposure draft regulations will be released early next year detailing specific prominence requirements.
"These reforms have been informed by extensive consultation with industry and the community. The government thanks the many organisations and Australians who shared their views and made considered submissions," Ms Rowland said.
There was widespread criticism during the Women's World Cup hosted earlier this year in Australia and New Zealand that not all of the matches were played on free-to-air TV.
Additions to the anti-siphoning list are expected to include the Paralympic Games, the AFL Women's Premiership, the NRL Women's Premiership and the NRL Women's State of Origin series.
