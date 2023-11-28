The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Big surpluses coming. And it's not just in the budget

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
November 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Unexpectedly strong income and company tax receipts have the federal budget on track for a second consecutive surplus above $20 billion, according to a leading economist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.