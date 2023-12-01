How noir novelist's late career change was a bloody lucky plot twist

It sure is a good time to be a crime writer in Australia, especially if you like to set your stories in local communities facing bad weather, strangers or murders.
And especially if you're Chris Hammer, the former journalist who, as he tells it, fell into the genre almost by accident and became a relatively late-in-life bestseller.
He's now written six crime thrillers, three of which feature investigative journalist Martin Scarsden, a character that has recently come to life on the screen in the new television series Scrublands, based on his first novel.
Hammer is currently touring for his latest book The Seven, set in the fictional Riverina town of Yuwonderie - based loosely on the town of Leeton - where seven founding families have presided over the district for a century.
When one family member is found dead in the water, homicide detectives Ivan Lucic and Nell Buchanan - familiar to readers from two of Hammer's previous books - are sent to investigate.
Plot-wise, it helps, here, that Hammer has a previous life as a journalist on the beat. Back when he worked at The Age - he also worked at the Bulletin and SBS - he was on the environment round.
"I covered it when the first Murray Darling plan came through, when Rudd had just been elected and Penny Wong was water minister," he says.
After he took a redundancy, he wrote a couple of non-fiction books, one of which, The River, looked in detail at the politics around access to water in regional towns.
"I had that kind of background knowledge ... I could see the storyline with the seven families - that's not based on reality, because all those irrigation schemes were developed by government, they'd repossess the land, develop the schemes and then either sell off the irrigation blocks or have a kind of a lottery fight," he says.
"But I decided there's another storyline in there in the background about the opacity of political donations. So I was thinking old money, powerful people, those sort of front organisations that all the big political parties run as fundraisers to help disguise donations."
It's a roundabout example of how his former selves merge into his current work. Another is that he never takes his current circumstances for granted, and still has a dogged journalistic work ethic, honed over decades on the job.
"Unlike most authors in Australia, I get to do it full time," he says.
"The average annual income of a published author in Australia is something like $12,000 a year, so most people are holding down full-time jobs and writing in their spare time. And as often as not, they've got family responsibilities, young kids, that sort of thing. I get to do it full time. My kids are grown up. So that's one thing.
"The other bit though is I do write most days. And it's not self-discipline, as much as I'm sort of addicted to it ... I have this constant tension between procrastination and panic that I won't get the book done in time."
It was after he had written two works of narrative non-fiction - The River and The Coast, both published by Melbourne University Press - that he went back into journalism to work on video.
"I missed writing [but] I didn't have the time to do non-fiction, I didn't have the resources," he says.
"So that's when I thought I'll have a crack at fiction, but it was only for my own sort of self satisfaction."
He figured that even if the book was well received, he wouldn't make money from it. But still, he wanted to write the best book possible which, he says, led to his now-established practice of giving characters the strangest and most striking names possible.
"There were times when I think I just got to be bored with it. I started using some of these more outlandish somewhat Dickensian names like Mandalay Blonde, Harvey Snouch, and then Scrublands gets published and it's a big success and suddenly I'm a full-time writer," he says.
Just like that! Nowadays, he writes every day, tours his new books, travels to as many small towns as possible, and loves meeting his reading public.
And, as mentioned above, he never takes it for granted. On a recent stop-off in Bundaberg, he found himself blocked in a shopping mall carpark by a trailer filled with shopping trolleys, temporarily annoying the man driving it. As Hammer rushed to assure him not to worry, he felt another stab of gratitude.
"I thought in that moment, 'Wow, how lucky am I to have this job?'," he says.
"Where I just get paid to make stuff up? It's such fun. It's so liberating and so rewarding. And there're so many people doing [it] tough and working jobs that they actually hate. How lucky am I?"
