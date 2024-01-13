The book you need when entering your birdwatching era

Do we need another bird book?
I remember the moment all too clearly. I had just purchased my first bird identification book and was keen to give it a test run.
Although I had been interested in birds for years, and was becoming pretty good at finding them, I really wasn't at all certain what I was looking at.
Lots of the local birds had popular names but I knew they weren't their "real" names.
Being able to identify a bird and give its proper, accepted name - with confidence - is really important, especially if it might be a species you hadn't seen before. Now that I had a decent guide book, everything was going to be different.
The bird I had spotted was not particularly exciting but it seemed different to other similar looking species common in the area.
I thought it was probably a honeyeater - abundant, spirited little sprites typically found in the foliage of gum trees, flitting about in perpetual motion, gleaning insects and having minor disputes with their mates.
The commonest type around central NSW where I lived were "Greenies". Their real name was White-plumed Honeyeater, although I didn't know that at the time. But this new bird looked slightly different; I tried to keep the image in my mind and grabbed my shiny new field guide.
I found "honeyeaters" in the index and turned to the appropriate page. Actually, pages! Many! Seemingly endless pictures of what seemed to be almost identical species. There must have been about 20 small greenish honeyeaters with very little in the way of distinctive features.
My initial excitement quickly evaporated. Instead of the elation at discovering - for me - a new species, I was simply confused. How on Earth would I be able to tell all these species apart, especially when they are always on the move? Instead of the book building up my confidence, I was disappointed.
And it wasn't just the honeyeaters. Similar frustration arose when I tried to work out the different species in other groups like thornbills, cuckoos, quail and all those brownish fairy-wrens. And the waders, far out there on the mudflats? Forget it.
It wasn't clear to me at the time but one of the main reasons for my frustration was that the guidebooks included all the species ever seen in the entire country. And Australia is a gigantic continent, with rainforest, desert, woodlands, wetlands and (briefly) snow-capped mountains.
There are also lots of islands from the steamy tropics to the frigid Southern Ocean. The field guide covering the entire country has an awful lot of birds: more than 900 species.
This means that all those pages showing of honeyeaters had birds found in Far North Queensland, the central deserts and the islands of Bass Strait. No wonder there were so many.
The reality was that only a fraction of them actually occurred in my little bit of the country.
Eventually, by checking the little maps showing where they were found, I worked out which ones were "possibles" and which could be ignored altogether. They looked very similar by I was never going to see a Green-backed Honeyeater from Cape York or a Grey Honeyeater from the central deserts.
Such frustrations are common, I know, among lots of people when they first begin to take their casual birdwatching a bit more seriously.
Those exciting early steps of purchasing a your own binoculars and a bird field guide are all too often followed by feeling inadequate and being out of your depth.
Working your way through all similar looking species and trying to interpret the strange arcane terms used to describe birds can be like learning a new language - by yourself. Too often the binoculars go unused and the guidebook unopened.
And that is a real shame because, right now, more people than ever before have discovered birds for the first time.
In large part, it's a rare positive to come out of the pandemic. People all over the world were forced to stay at home and were limited to a small area. We all become focused on the local. We began to explore the nearby parks and lanes, and perhaps noticed things around us for the first time - especially birds.
It was a genuine global phenomenon: there was a massive increase in birds all around the world.
Sales of bird books and binoculars went through the roof. People began setting up feeders and bird baths. Neighbours began sharing bird stories and arguing about identification. Bird blogs, chat sites and social media groups exploded. At least it was something to think about other than invisible deadly viruses.
The reasons underlaying this COVID-generated world-wide fascination with birds are still being discussed. There are a lot of potential influences, but one seems particularly pertinent: the birds were carrying on as though there was no pandemic. As The New York Times put it: "The birds are not on lockdown". They didn't care.
They weren't cowering in fear or hoarding toilet paper. They were out and about, just like always, being wonderful, oblivious, independent. They seemed to be making a statement: life was continuing, hope was possible.
Something else had changed. The stereotype of the bird nerd is changing fast. Birds are all over TikTok, whatever that is. Having wondered aloud whether young people were joining the party, a teen sought me out for some cultural re-education via his iPhone.
As I watched, open mouthed, to a soundtrack of the staccato editing and pulsating music, kids as young as 10, with wildly diverse faces, rave about birding apps and conservation. As my young friend expressed it succinctly: "Dude! Birds is cool!"
Getting to Know the Birds in Your Neighbourhood attempts to advance this quasi-revolution. Its primary aim is to help make watching birds more interesting and identifying them as easy as possible.
Hopefully, it encourages and enables, while having plenty of fun along the way. And while you are at it, see if you can spot (or at least hear) my top Aussie birds: the Australian Brush-turkey (currently renovating backyards completely free of charge); the bizarre, hyperactive Spangled Drongo; the infuriating but almost invisible Eastern Koel, "coo-ee"ing incessantly during spring, and the gorgeous but increasingly rare Gang Gang Cockatoo, watching from the book's cover.
This is an edited extract from Getting to Know the Birds in Your Neighbourhood by Darryl Jones. NewSouth. $34.99.
