Read a Douglas Adams scrapbook and the new Heartstopper

Rhys Nicholson. Penguin. $34.99.
Rhys Nicholson - stand-up comedian and a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, among other things - presents a series of revealing stories, intrusive thoughts and a recipe here and there, hoping to ruminate, gossip and generally have a deeply private, wide-ranging conversation with themselves about a whole bunch of life's smaller questions. What do you do if you think you might have an underwear fetish? How long do you roast a chicken for? Does everyone hate you? Why did no one bring up how hard it is to write a book? What's going on with heterosexual men, and are they okay?
Douglas Adams, edited by Kevin Jon Davies. NewSouth Books. $59.99.
After his death in 2001, Douglas Adams' papers were loaned to his old Cambridge college, St John's - more than 60 boxes full of notebooks, research, letters, scripts, jokes, speeches, to-do lists, hard drives and even poems. Reproduced here in facsimile form, these papers follow Adams' career from early collaborations with Graham Chapman to his work on Doctor Who, through the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy years, Dirk Gently, Last Chance to See and his later digital work. Alongside this are details of projects that never came to fruition, like a proposed theme park ride and a TV series provisionally entitled The Secret Empire. Editor Davies was a longtime friend of Adams.
Jonathan Raban. Pan Macmillan. $36.99.
On June 11, 2011, three days short of his 69th birthday, Raban suffered a stroke which left him unable to use the right side of his body. He was wheelchair-bound in a rehab facility and endlessly frustrated by his new physical limitations. As he resisted the overbearing ministrations of the nurses helping him along the road to recovery, Raban began to reflect not only on the measure of his own life but the story of his parents' early marriage, which was conducted for three years by letter while his father fought in World War II.
Alain Ducasse, translated by Polly Mackintosh. NewSouth Books. $34.99.
At 12, Ducasse had never been to a restaurant. Less than 15 years later, he received his first Michelin star. Today he is one of just two chefs to have been awarded 21 stars. Ducasse shares a lifetime of culinary inspirations and passions in a book that is part memoir and part manifesto. The book goes on a journey from his childhood, where he picked mushrooms with his grandfather on a farm in Les Landes, to setting up schools and restaurants across the world. He is now taking off his chef's whites and passing on what he knows to the next generation.
Alice Oseman. Hachette Australia. $24.99.
In the fifth instalment in the graphic novel series about teenage romance (adapted into a series on Netflix), Nick and Charlie are very much in love. They've finally said those three little words, and Charlie has almost persuaded his mum to let him sleep over at Nick's house. But with Nick going off to university next year, is everything about to change? This contains discussions around mental health and eating disorders, and sexual references.
Erina Reddan. Pantera Press. $32.99.
Charli Trenthan plans to leave her hometown of Stone Lake. But when she receives a cryptic message - "Urgent. Come tomorrow. Can't wait any longer" - from a member of the Sanctuary, a conservative closed community nestled in the forest, she is determined to find answers. A gruesome discovery soon lands Charli in hot water with the police, but how is the Sanctuary connected? As she digs deeper, dark secrets are uncovered and the fight to prove her innocence turns into a fight for her life.
Eleanor Elliott Thomas. Text Publishing. $32.99.
Council employee Lorrie Hope has a great partner, two adorable kids and absolutely no idea what to do with her life. This Friday, she's hoping for change: it's launch day for her big work project, and she's applied for a promotion she's not entirely sure she wants. Meanwhile, her best friend, Alex, is stuck in a mess involving Lorrie's rakish ex, Ruben - or, more accurately, his wife. Oh, and Ruben's boss happens to be the mining magnate Sebastian Glup, who is sponsoring Lorrie's project. As the day spirals from bad to worse to frankly unhinged, Lorrie and Alex must reconsider what they can expect from life, love and middle management.
Alicia Elliott. Allen & Unwin. $32.99.
Mohawk woman Alice should be happy, with her supportive husband, beautiful baby girl, and new home in a wealthy area of Toronto. But she's full of self-doubt and despair and is trying to cope with the recent loss of her mother. While she's writing a modern retelling of the Haudenosaunee creation story, strange things start happening: voices she can't explain and speaking with things that should not be talking back to her, all while her neighbours' passive aggression begins to morph into something far more threatening. She suspects something is very, very wrong, and that her creation story holds the key to her survival, if she can only finish writing it before it's too late...
