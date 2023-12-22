Read a Douglas Adams scrapbook and the new Heartstopper

Mohawk woman Alice should be happy, with her supportive husband, beautiful baby girl, and new home in a wealthy area of Toronto. But she's full of self-doubt and despair and is trying to cope with the recent loss of her mother. While she's writing a modern retelling of the Haudenosaunee creation story, strange things start happening: voices she can't explain and speaking with things that should not be talking back to her, all while her neighbours' passive aggression begins to morph into something far more threatening. She suspects something is very, very wrong, and that her creation story holds the key to her survival, if she can only finish writing it before it's too late...